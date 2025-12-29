AUBAY: Reduction of Share Capital through the Cancellation of Treasury Shares

At its meeting held on December 29, and pursuant to the authorization granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 6, 2025 (twentieth resolution), the Board of Directors resolved to reduce the share capital through the cancellation of 96,142 treasury shares, representing approximately 0.75% of the share capital (prior to the capital reduction).

This transaction, effective as of December 29, follows the share buybacks carried out between September 22, 2025 and December 24, 2025, as part of the shareholder return policy and in accordance with the terms of the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 6, 2025 under its nineteenth resolution.

As a result, the share capital now amounts to €6,369,232.50, divided into 12,738,465 shares, each with an unchanged nominal value of €0.50.

Accordingly, information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights will be updated and made available on the Company's website under the "Voting Rights Disclosure" section:

https://aubay.com/investisseurs/informations-reglementees/

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. Aubay has 8,999 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom). Aubay generated revenue of €540.3 million in 2024.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

