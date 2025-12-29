Anzeige
Montag, 29.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Insider-Alarm bei FUTR: Scott Paterson kauft wie ein Besessener!!
WKN: 915268 | ISIN: FR0000063737 | Ticker-Symbol: BAQ
Frankfurt
29.12.25 | 17:12
56,20 Euro
+3,31 % +1,80
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
29.12.2025
AUBAY: Reduction of Share Capital through the Cancellation of Treasury Shares

At its meeting held on December 29, and pursuant to the authorization granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 6, 2025 (twentieth resolution), the Board of Directors resolved to reduce the share capital through the cancellation of 96,142 treasury shares, representing approximately 0.75% of the share capital (prior to the capital reduction).

This transaction, effective as of December 29, follows the share buybacks carried out between September 22, 2025 and December 24, 2025, as part of the shareholder return policy and in accordance with the terms of the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 6, 2025 under its nineteenth resolution.

As a result, the share capital now amounts to €6,369,232.50, divided into 12,738,465 shares, each with an unchanged nominal value of €0.50.

Accordingly, information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights will be updated and made available on the Company's website under the "Voting Rights Disclosure" section:
https://aubay.com/investisseurs/informations-reglementees/

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. Aubay has 8,999 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom). Aubay generated revenue of €540.3 million in 2024.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Amaury Dugast - Actus Finance - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - E-mail: adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lm1qlMWYYpiVxmtuksaWZpVqbWtixZLImGWYlWdvYpzHaZyWxWdqmsWdZnJmnGdn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95721-communique-financier-annulation-de-capital-29-dec-25-v.-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
