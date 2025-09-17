Anzeige
WKN: 915268 | ISIN: FR0000063737 | Ticker-Symbol: BAQ
Frankfurt
17.09.25 | 08:02
44,100 Euro
+1,50 % +0,650
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUBAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUBAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,55045,55018:48
Actusnews Wire
17.09.2025 18:23 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AUBAY: 2025 Half-Yearly Results: First half in line with expectations and impacted by an unfavorable seasonal effect - Annual objectives confirmed

In € thousandsH1 2025H1 2024Change
Revenue269,012272,265-1.2%
Operating profit from ordinary activities19,25822,139-13.0%
As a % of revenue7.2%8.1%
Cost of performance shares(535)(551)
Other operating income and expenses(787)(757)
Operating profit17,93620,831-13.9%
Financial income1,2431,738
Tax (expense)/income(5,156)(5,694)
Net income from consolidated companies14,02316,875-16.9%
As a % of revenue5.2%6.2%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent14,02316,875
Earnings per share1.101.30
Headcount7,4747,551
Net cash106,56595,948+11.1%

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on September 17, 2025 under Chairman Christian Aubert, approved the consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2025. The financial statements have been reviewed by the company's Statutory Auditors who will shortly issue their reports.

In an uncertain economic climate that is causing clients to adopt a wait-and-see approach, Aubay demonstrated its resilience, supported by its strategic positioning, European presence and significant exposure to the banking and insurance sectors.

Business remained very similar to the levels posted in the prior-year period, with the slight downturn due solely to the unfavorable calendar effect which affected all geographic regions over the first half.

Half-year operating margin from ordinary activities of 7.2%

The unfavorable calendar effect logically weighed on profitability over the first half. Perfectly in line with the forecasts made in July, operating profit from ordinary activities amounted to €19.3 million, translating to an operating margin from ordinary activities of 7.2%, compared with 8.1% the H1 prior-year period, breaking down as 7.0% for activities in France and 7.4% internationally. The more favorable calendar effect in the second half (five more working days compared to the first half) will contribute to a clear rebound in operating profitability in second-half 2025.

Operating profit of €17.9 million

Operating profit came to €17.9 million, down 13.9%, after taking into account the cost of performance shares for €0.5 million and a net expense of €0.8 million under "other operating income and expenses", primarily comprising restructuring expenses.

Net income came in at €1.2 million, compared with €1.7 million in the prior-year period.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent (5.2% of net margin)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent stood at €14.0 million, compared with €16.9 million in the first half of 2024. The tax expense of €5.2 million resulted in an average tax rate of 27% compared with 25% for the same prior-year period.

Net cash (excluding rental liabilities) climbed to €106.6 million, after dividend payment

Cash flow stood at €22.7 million, compared with €26.8 million at end-June 2024, reflecting the unfavorable seasonal effect over the period. The change in WCR amounted to a negative €10 million compared to a negative €1.5 million for the same period of the previous year. As a result, cash flow from operating activities amounted to €9.8 million.

After taking the 2024 €10.2 million dividend payout in May into account, and the €0.8 million in purchases of treasury shares, net cash stood at €106.6 million at June 30, 2025, up 12% year on year.

Proposed interim dividend of €0.60

In light of the good level of net income and the Group's excellent financial position, the Board of Directors has decided to pay an interim dividend of €0.60 per share in respect of 2025. The interim dividend will be paid on November 7, 2025.

DateEventsIn trading days (before payment)
November 4Last trading day with dividend rightsD-3
November 5Ex-dividend date for interim dividendD-2
November 6Record date set by Euroclear to determine dividend entitlementsD-1 (record date)
November 7Payment of interim dividend based on ownership as of November 6 (evening)Payment date

Outlook for full-year 2025 and consolidation of Solutec as from the second half of the year

The Group expects to see its performance improve in the second half of the year, driven by a favorable calendar effect (five more working days in the second half), as well as price trends and a solid productivity rate that will support the Group's business.

On a like-for-like basis, the Group confirms its objectives, with expected organic growth of between 0% and 3%, and an operating margin from ordinary activities of between 8.5% and 9.5%. By incorporating Solutec, which has been consolidated since July 1, 2025 and whose profitability, to date, is lower than that of Aubay, the Group is expecting to generate annual revenue within the range of €592 million and €608 million, representing reported growth of between 9.6% and 12.5%, and an operating margin from ordinary activities of between 8.0% and 9.0%.

Aubay will publish its 2025 third-quarter revenue on Wednesday October 29, 2025 after the close of trading.

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: This refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the eurozone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

2025
Organic growth-1.2%
Impact of changes in scope0
Growth as reported-1.2%

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating income from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash (excluding rental liabilities): this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 7,474 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom) at June 30, 2025, Aubay generated revenue of €540.3 million in 2024.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Amaury Dugast - Actus Finance - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - E-mail: adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

APPENDICES

Statement of financial position as of June 30, 2025
ASSETS (€ thousands)June 30, 2025Dec. 31, 2024
Goodwill 131,305131,305
Intangible assets 1,6331,485
Property, plant & equipment 3,7683,744
Right of use relating to leases 17,56818,351
Equity-accounted investees
Other financial assets2,3912,341
Deferred tax assets4,484,666
Other non-current assets1,563,68
NON-CURRENT ASSETS162,705165,572
Inventories and work in progress682686
Assets on contracts41,99132,311
Trade and other receivables 117,445118,208
Other receivables and accruals41,10140,265
Marketable securities6,88729,064
Cash at bank and in hand 101,18584,667
CURRENT ASSETS309,291305,201
TOTAL ASSETS471,996470,773
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (€ thousands)June 30, 2025Dec. 31, 2024
Capital6,3966,396
Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves255,142227,818
Net income attributable to owners of the parent14,02337,644
Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group275,561271,858
Minority interests
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY275,561271,858
Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion271541
Rental liabilities due in more than 1 year13,48914,373
Deferred tax liabilities10
Provisions for contingencies and expenses6,6137,255
Other non-current liabilities6411,106
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES21,01523,275
Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion1,2351,227
Rental liabilities due within 1 year5,0144,881
Provisions for contingencies and expenses1,0371,636
Trade and other payables 35,55137,16
Contract liabilities17,72521,866
Other liabilities and accruals114,858108,87
CURRENT LIABILITIES175,42175,64
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES471,996470,773

(in € thousands)First-half 2025%First-half 2024%
Revenue269,012100%272,265100%
Other operating income214 99
Purchases used in production and external charges-63,888 -68,167
Staff costs-179,895 -175,877
Taxes other than on income-2,247 -2,221
Amortization, depreciation and provisions-3,628 -3,664
Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods
Other operating income and expenses-310 -296
Operating profit from ordinary activities19,2587.2%22,1398.1%
Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards -535 -551
Current operating profit18,7237.0%21,5887.9%
Other operating income and expenses-787 -757
Operating profit17,9366.7%20,8317.7%
Income from cash and cash equivalents
Net borrowing costs-444 -397
Other financial income and expenses1,687 2,135
Financial income1,243 1,738
Income tax expense-5,15627%-5,69425%
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale14,023 16,875
Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale
Net income14,0235.2%16,8756.2%
Attributable to owners of the parent14,023 16,875
Minority interests0 0
Basic weighted average number of shares12,788,413 12,966,382
Earnings per share1.10 1.30
Diluted weighted average number of shares12,863,913 13,042,882
Diluted earnings per share1.09 1.29

Cash flow statement for first-half 2025
In € thousandsFirst-half 2025First-half 2024
Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests)14,02316,875
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net depreciation, amortization and provisions and right of use relating to leases2,5123,258
Non-cash expenses and income relating to share-based payments561551
Other non-cash items
Dividend income-26-31
Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets1172
Cash flow after net interest expense and tax17,08120,725
Net borrowing costs444397
Tax expense (including deferred taxes)5,1565,694
Cash flow before net interest expense and tax (A)22,68126,816
Income tax payments (B)-2,882-4,337
Change in trade and other receivables (C)-12,017-5,19
Change in trade and other payables (C) 1,9793,683
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)9,76120,972
Outflows for the acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets-1,025-1,02
Inflows from the disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets 2
Outflows for the acquisition of financial assets
Inflows from the disposal of financial assets
Change in loans and advances granted-56-102
Disbursements (cash) related to business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents
Dividends and subsidies received2631
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (E)(1,055)(1,089)
Proceeds from capital increases
Amounts received upon the exercise of stock options
Purchase of treasury shares for cancellation and allocation to employees-853-4,811
Purchases of and proceeds from the sale of treasury shares
Dividends paid in the period:
- Net dividends paid to parent company shareholders-10,23-9,13
- Dividends paid to the non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies
Inflows from new borrowings
Repayment of loan debt-270-268
Repayment of rental liabilities-2,565-2,625
Net interest payments-444-397
Purchase of non-controlling minority interests
Other financial cash flows
Net cash provided by (used in) financial activities (F)-14,362-17,231
Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)-934
Change in net cash (D+E+F+G)-5,6652,686
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period113,30794,867
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period107,64297,553
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xWqeYZlvYZqZyJqfapZqm2lpmG5hkmGaa2OYxZSaZsqZbJxnlJuVZ5rGZnJllWlp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94043-aubay-h12025-results-veng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
