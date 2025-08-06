Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
AUBAY: FINALIZATION OF THE CONTRIBUTION OF THE REMAINING CAPITAL OF SOLUTEC SAS - ISSUANCE OF 41,752 NEW SHARES

On August 5, 2025, Aubay's Board of Directors met to finalize the contribution of the remaining capital of its subsidiary, Solutec SAS consisting in 272 shares representing 1.95% of its capital, which were not yet held by Aubay following the transaction completed on July 7, 2025.

This contribution increases Aubay's stake in Solutec SAS to 100%, giving it full ownership of the company.

In consideration of this contribution, and pursuant to the powers conferred by the 26th resolution of the Annual General Meeting of May 6, the Board of Directors has decided to issue 41,752 new Aubay shares to the relevant contributors. These shares will represent 0.33% of Aubay's share capital after the transaction.

An application will be submitted for the listing of these new shares on Euronext Paris as soon as possible, where they will be fully assimilated with the existing shares. Following the transaction, Aubay's share capital will amount to €6,417,303.50, divided into 12,834,607 shares with a par value of €0.50 each.

About AUBAY Group

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. Aubay has 7,425 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom). Aubay generated revenue of €540.3 million in 2024.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Amaury Dugast - Actus Finance - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - E-mail: adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGdrZJebZpmZlm1qZp1ua2FjZm5mx2PIZ2WbxGSba5bGa2thyJtmZ8eWZnJkmmhq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93534-aubay_finalisation-de-lapport-du-solde-de-capital-de-solutec-sas_vdef_uk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
