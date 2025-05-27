AUBAY: EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS START WITH SOLUTEC HOLDING SAS

Aubay announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Holding Solutec SAS today, with a view to acquiring 100% of Solutec's share capital.

Solutec is a Lyon-based company with offices in Paris, Toulouse, Nantes, Bordeaux and Lille. It accompanies major clients in their digitalization projects and performs activities that are virtually identical to those of Aubay. Solutec has over 1,400 employees and generated profitable revenue of €112 million in 2024.

This merger would be an ideal addition to Aubay's customer portfolio. Not only would it strengthen the company's strategic presence in the banking and insurance sectors, but also in energy, industry, telecoms, transport and mass distribution.

The new combined organization's geographical coverage would span the main metropolitan business areas of the Group's major French customers, facilitating the efficient integration of teams and offerings.

Aubay would acquire Solutec almost exclusively for cash. The transaction is subject to the approval of the employee representative bodies and the authorization of the French Competition Authority (Autorité de la Concurrence).

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. Aubay has 7,425 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom). Aubay generated revenue of €540.3 million in 2024.

