AUBAY FINALIZES THE ACQUISITION OF SOLUTEC

Aubay announces the definitive completion of the acquisition of SOLUTEC SAS, following the start of exclusive negotiations announced on May 27 and the waiver of all the conditions precedent.

This operation represents a unique opportunity to establish the group's French activities in geographical areas where Aubay had little or no presence (Lyon, Toulouse, Lille), and to significantly strengthen its position in other key regions such as Paris, Nantes and Bordeaux. The acquisition of Solutec is also an ideal addition to the group's customer portfolio in sectors previously little or not at all addressed, such as energy, transport and retail, and significantly strengthens some of the group's strategic positions in the banking sector.

Aubay now holds 98.04% of the share capital and voting rights of Solutec SAS.

The balance of the capital not yet held is subject to contribution in kind commitments, which will be remunerated by the issue of 41,752 new Aubay shares representing around 0.33% of Aubay's share capital. The Board of Directors, using the powers conferred on it by the 26th resolution of the Annual General Meeting of May 6, will issue these new shares, which will be fully assimilated to the existing shares and will be listed on Euronext Compartiment B at the end of their issue process.

At the end of this procedure, and in particular after the submission of the contribution auditor's report on the value of these contributions, Aubay will hold 100% of the share capital and voting rights of Solutec SAS.

As this transaction constitutes an asset contribution resulting in the issuance of financial securities representing only 0.33% of Aubay's share capital, of the same category already admitted to trading on a regulated market, it is not subject to a prospectus approved by the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority).

Solutec SAS will be consolidated into Aubay's financial statements as of July 1, 2025. Due to the integration of Solutec, the publication of the group's third-quarter revenue will be postponed by one week to Wednesday, October 29, 2025, instead of the initially scheduled October 22.

About AUBAY Group

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. Aubay has 8825 employees, including Solutec, in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom). Aubay generated revenue of €540.3 million in 2024.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Amaury Dugast - Actus Finance - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - E-mail: adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mJxvlpmXZ2yUmXFyYceYZpNra21nw5WaapbHl2eelcuYZ2xjlWxia8nGZnJjnmVo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92902-aubay-communique-financier-03-07-2025-finalisation-acquisition-veng.pdf