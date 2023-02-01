Cantargia AB: Cantargia announces appointment of Patrik Renblad as Chief Financial Officer

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on antibody-based therapies targeting IL1RAP for cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced it has appointed Patrik Renblad as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr Renblad will assume this role by August 2023, at the latest.

"I am delighted to welcome Patrik Renblad as Cantargia's new CFO. Patrik brings a wealth of experience gained from an international career with leading positions in both pharma and biotech, which will be important to Cantargia in the next stage of the company's development," said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

"I would also like to thank Bengt Jöndell for his valuable contribution to building Cantargia over the last six years. During this period, we have successfully listed our shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and built the necessary financial position to advance the clinical development of our lead product nadunolimab and our second project CAN10," Forsberg added.

Mr Renblad has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including a number of senior financial positions across multiple geographies. He previously spent 10 years at LEO Pharma, holding senior roles including Finance Director of R&D Finance, and Director of Finance & Patient Access in China, and also worked for AstraZeneca. Currently, he is the CFO of the Swedish biotech company SynAct Pharma, where he was instrumental in the company's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2022. Mr Renblad holds a Master of Science in Business Administration and Economics from Lund University, Sweden.

"It is an honor to take up this position as CFO of Cantargia. The company is poised for an exciting phase in its development, and I am looking forward to working closely with CEO Göran Forsberg and the rest of the management team to ensure we continue to have optimal financial circumstances for progressing Cantargia's promising drug candidates," said Patrik Renblad.

Bengt Jöndell, Cantargia's current CFO, will continue in this role until Mr Renblad formally starts.

"I have hugely enjoyed serving as Cantargia's CFO for the last six years as we have developed the company's exciting pipeline. I wish Cantargia continued success in their development of novel treatments for cancer and inflammatory diseases," said Bengt Jöndell.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.00 CET on 1 February 2023.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

