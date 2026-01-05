Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA), Europe's leading and the world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for food and beverages, announces the appointment of Cristina Riesgo as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1st, 2026, replacing Nathalie Delbreuve.

With 20 years of international experience in multinational companies across diverse industries, Cristina brings deep expertise in financial management, performance optimization, and transformation projects. Her leadership will be instrumental in driving the Group's growth and delivering on its strategic ambitions, aligned with its purpose to "reimagine glass for a sustainable future."

Cristina joins the Executive Committee and will report directly to Patrice Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of Verallia Group.

"I am delighted to contribute to Verallia's development by ensuring robust financial governance and driving initiatives that support profitable and sustainable growth. In an evolving and challenging environment, maintaining financial agility and discipline is key to enabling innovation and securing the long-term future of the glass industry," said Cristina Riesgo.

Cristina Riesgo is a Spanish executive with a proven track record in financial leadership and transformation. She began her career at General Electric, progressing through various finance roles. Starting in a high-potential graduate program, she quickly advanced to Head of Controlling for a division, where she established the first commercial finance team and strengthened risk management and performance strategies. Cristina later held global leadership positions, including FP&A Leader, CFO for Supply Chain Factories, and Business Development M&A Leader.

In 2020, she joined Siemens Gamesa as CFO of its Onshore division, overseeing a $6 billion business and a 400-person finance team. Over the past two years, she successfully led the financial transformation of the entire group, delivering significant improvements in efficiency and governance.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Cristina as our new CFO. I'm very confident that her leadership and experience will play a key role in shaping the next chapter of our success" said Patrice Lucas, CEO of Verallia.

Based on Cristina's planned arrival on March 1, the Group has decided to reschedule the Capital Market Day, initially planned for January 21, to the third quarter of 2026. This decision is intended to ensure a proper onboarding and to benefit from her insights during the final preparation of this strategic event.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.5 billion in 2024.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been recognized with the Platinum Ecovadis medal, placing the Group in the Top 1% of companies assessed. In September 2025, SBTi officially validates Verallia's long-term Net Zero 2040 target according to its Net-Zero Standard. Verallia commits to reducing its CO2 emissions from scopes 1 and 2 by 90% by 2040 compared to 2019, and offsetting the remaining 10%. Likewise, by 2050, Verallia aims to reduce scope 3 emissions by 90%, with compensation for the remaining 10%. This Net Zero target is aligned with the 1.5°C climate trajectory set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

