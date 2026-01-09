Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision n°2021-01, dated 22 June 2021, renewing the establishment of an accepted market practice for liquidity agreements relating to shares, Verallia (Euronext Paris: VRLA) hereby makes available to the public its H2 2025 half-yearly report regarding the liquidity agreement entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on 20 December 2019 and which came into force on 6 January 2020:

Available means as of 31 December 2025: 7 240 shares; and 4 483 457 euros

Number of purchases completed between 18/08/2025 1 to 31/12/2025: 3,166

to 31/12/2025: 2,933 Volumes purchased between 18/08/2025 1 to 31/12/2025: 321,799 shares for 7,601,168.10 euros

For the record:

as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity agreement, the following means were available on the liquidity account: 0 share; and 2,500,000 euros

in accordance with the amendment to the liquidity agreement dated

25 March 2024, the means allocated to the liquidity agreement were increased to 5,000,000 euros; and

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.5 billion in 2024.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been recognized with the Platinum Ecovadis medal, placing the Group in the Top 1% of companies assessed. In September 2025, SBTi officially validates Verallia's long-term Net Zero 2040 target according to its Net-Zero Standard. Verallia commits to reducing its CO2 emissions from scopes 1 and 2 by 90% by 2040 compared to 2019, and offsetting the remaining 10%. Likewise, by 2050, Verallia aims to reduce scope 3 emissions by 90%, with compensation for the remaining 10%. This Net Zero target is aligned with the 1.5°C climate trajectory set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

1 The contract has been suspended during the Tender Offer of BWGI and according to the AMF regulation.

