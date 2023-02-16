AECI Limited - Appointment of Group CE & Exec Director

AECI LIMITED

APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW AECI GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE ("CE") AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Following the announcement released on SENS on 26 January 2023, shareholders and noteholders are advised, in accordance with paragraphs 3.59 (a) of the JSE Limited ("JSE") Listings Requirements and 6.39 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, that Mr. Holger Riemensperger has been appointed as the new Group Chief Executive, and as an executive director of the AECI Group with effect from 1 May 2023.

Holger has held many executive and senior management positions in leading companies across Germany, the USA, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden and Malaysia and has extensive expertise in the mining, chemicals, agricultural and manufacturing sectors. His most recent role was as chief operating officer and executive director of the K+S Group AG (Germany) and has held previous global vice president and senior management roles at Bunge Lodgers Croklaan, BASF, Frutarom and Akzonobel.

Dr Khotso Mokhele, AECI Group Chairman said "On behalf of the Board, we are delighted that a CE of Holger's calibre and international stature will be leading the AECI Group. We are confident that his global experience and distinguished track record as an executive across multiple prominent companies, will position him well in executing our Growth Strategy and creating value for all stakeholders."

Holger said, "I am very excited to join the AECI team and looking forward to furthering the strategy and building on the robust journey the Group is on. I know, I will be supported by a strong team and a very dedicated Board."

Mr Sam Coetzer, previously appointed as Interim Chief Executive by the Board effective 1 February 2023, will continue to serve in his position until 30 April 2023 to ensure a smooth transition. At the end of the transition, Sam will return to his duties as an Independent Non-executive Director of the AECI Group. The Board is most grateful for his commitment and leadership during the transition period.

AECI confirms that the appointment of Mr. Holger Riemensperger was made in accordance with the Company's Board Nomination, Composition and Diversity Policy.

16 February 2023

