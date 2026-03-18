AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by the AECI Limited Long Term Incentive Scheme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIESBY THE AECI LIMITED LONG TERM INCENTIVE SCHEME (SCHEME)

In accordance with paragraphs 6.78 to 6.90 of the JSE Listings Requirements, AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following acquisitions of AECI ordinary shares (Shares) on behalf of the Scheme (Acquisitions):

Date Number of Shares Volume weighted average price (VWAP) / Price per Share High Price Low Price Value 13 March 2026 296 327 R108.8936 R112.08 R106.94 R32 268 119.44 16 March 2026 84 032 R109.5615 R111.48 R107.97 R9 206 667.93 17 March 2026 12 659 R111.1198 R112.35 R108.41 R1 406 665.46

The Acquisitions (in respect of which the Scheme has a direct beneficial interest) were executed on-market. Clearance to deal was obtained in terms of paragraph 6.83 of the JSE Listings Requirements.

Woodmead, Sandton

18 March 2026

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited