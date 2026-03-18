AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by the AECI Limited Long Term Incentive Scheme
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1924/002590/06
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI)
DEALINGS IN SECURITIESBY THE AECI LIMITED LONG TERM INCENTIVE SCHEME (SCHEME)
In accordance with paragraphs 6.78 to 6.90 of the JSE Listings Requirements, AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following acquisitions of AECI ordinary shares (Shares) on behalf of the Scheme (Acquisitions):
Date
Number of Shares
Volume weighted average price (VWAP) / Price per Share
High Price
Low Price
Value
13 March 2026
296 327
R108.8936
R112.08
R106.94
R32 268 119.44
16 March 2026
84 032
R109.5615
R111.48
R107.97
R9 206 667.93
17 March 2026
12 659
R111.1198
R112.35
R108.41
R1 406 665.46
The Acquisitions (in respect of which the Scheme has a direct beneficial interest) were executed on-market. Clearance to deal was obtained in terms of paragraph 6.83 of the JSE Listings Requirements.
Woodmead, Sandton
18 March 2026
Equity Sponsor: One Capital
Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited