AECI Limited - Appointment of new AECI Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Group)

APPOINTMENT OF NEW AECI GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Following the conclusion of a formal selection process, and in accordance with paragraph 6.71(a) of the JSE Listings Requirements, the board of directors of AECI (Board) hereby advises shareholders and noteholders of the appointment of Mr Alan Ernest Dickson as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and an executive director of AECI, with effect from 1 July 2026. The selection process was conducted by the Board and its Nominations, Governance & Directors Affairs Committee, supported by a leading executive search firm, and included consideration of both internal and external candidates.

Mr Dickson is a highly accomplished leader with over 20 years' executive experience spanning diversified industrial, technology, manufacturing and infrastructure-driven sectors. He spent 29 years with the Reunert Limited group, a JSE-listed diversified industrial and technology group, including service as Group Chief Executive Officer, where he led a large, complex organisation with diverse operations from 2014 to 2026. During his tenure, he consistently demonstrated a strong track record in delivering strategic growth, maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, the ability to drive sustained operational excellence and a commitment to creating long-term shareholder value.

Mr Dickson holds BSc (Eng) and MSc (Eng) degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand, together with a Masters in Business Administration (with distinction) from Wits Business School. Mr Dickson is a member of the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers.

Ms Philisiwe Sibiya, Chairperson of the Board, said: "The Board is delighted to appoint Mr Dickson as Group CEO of AECI. He brings a strong track record of disciplined execution, operational excellence and value creation in complex, listed industrial environments. His experience aligns well with AECI's strategic priorities of strengthening performance, maintaining an uncompromising focus on safety, leadership and delivering sustainable growth. The Board is confident that his leadership will ensure continuity while accelerating the next phase of the Group's strategy for the benefit of all stakeholders."

Mr Dickson, incoming Group CEO, said: "It is an honour to be appointed as Group CEO of AECI and I look forward to working closely with the Board and leadership teams to advance the Group's strategic priorities. AECI is a business with a strong heritage and clear foundations, built by its people, and I look forward to contributing to its long and sustained legacy."

Mr Dean Murray, previously appointed as interim CEO by the Board with effect from 15 October 2025, will continue to serve in the position until 30 June 2026 and the Board looks forward to his continued contribution to the Group. The Board extends its sincere appreciation and gratitude to Mr Murray for his principled leadership and trusted stewardship during this period.

In compliance with paragraph 6.73 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the Board confirms that it has conducted the requisite fit and proper assessment in terms of paragraph 5.6 of the JSE Listings Requirements and is satisfied with the outcome of the assessment.

AECI further confirms that there are no matters requiring disclosure in relation to the integrity information contained in Mr Dickson's Schedule 1: Director's declaration completed in compliance with paragraph 6.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements.

The Board welcomes Mr Dickson to AECI and looks forward to his contribution to the continued growth and success of the Group.

Woodmead, Sandton

1 June 2026

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited