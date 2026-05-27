AECI Limited - Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1924/002590/06
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the 102 nd annual general meeting of shareholders of AECI (AGM) held today, all of the ordinary resolutions and special resolutions proposed at the AGM were approved by the requisite majority of votes.
In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:
Resolution
Votes cast
Number of shares voted
Percentage of shares voted
Abstentions
For
Against
Ordinary resolution No. 1:
Re-appointment of Deloitte & Touche as the independent external auditor
98.37%
1.63%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Ordinary resolution No. 2:
Re-election of a non-executive director - Mr SA Dawson
99.40%
0.60%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Ordinary resolution No. 3: Confirmation of appointment of an executive director - Mr I Kramer
99.84%
0.16%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Ordinary resolution No. 4.1: Election of Audit & Risk Committee member - Ms AM Roets
99.77%
0.23%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Ordinary resolution No. 4.2: Election of Audit & Risk Committee member - Mr WH Dissinger
99.61%
0.39%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Ordinary resolution No. 4.3: Election of Audit & Risk Committee member - Mr B Mawasha
97.48%
2.52%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Ordinary resolution No. 4.4: Election of Audit & Risk Committee member - Mr J Ndlovu
97.29%
2.71%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Ordinary resolution No. 5.1: Election of Social, Ethics & Safety Committee member - Mr B Mawasha
99.80%
0.20%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Ordinary resolution No. 5.2: Election of Social, Ethics & Safety Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya
99.67%
0.33%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Ordinary resolution 5.3: Election of Social, Ethics & Safety Committee member - Mr WH Dissinger
99.61%
0.39%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Ordinary resolution No. 5.4: Election of Social, Ethics & Safety Committee member - Mr SA Dawson
99.61%
0.39%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Ordinary resolution No. 6.1:Non-binding advisory resolution: Remuneration policy
93.64%
6.36%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Ordinary resolution No. 6.2:Non-binding advisory resolution: Implementation report
93.31%
6.69%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Ordinary resolution No. 7: Directors' authority to implement special and ordinary resolutions
94.97%
5.03%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 1.1: Non-executive directors' fees - Board: Chairman
100.00%
0.00%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 1.2:
Non-executive directors' fees - Board: Lead Independent Director
100.00%
0.00%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 1.3:
Non-executive directors' fees - Board: Non-Executive Director
100.00%
0.00%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 1.4:
Non-executive directors' fees - Audit & Risk Committee: Chairman
100.00%
0.00%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 1.5:
Non-executive directors' fees - Remuneration Committee: Chairman
100.00%
0.00%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 1.6:
Non-executive directors' fees - Social, Ethics & Safety Committee: Chairman
100.00%
0.00%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 1.7:
Non-executive directors' fees - Nominations, Governance & Directors' Affairs Committee: Chairman
100.00%
0.00%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 1.8:
Non-executive directors' fees - Strategy & Investment Committee: Chairman
100.00%
0.00%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 1.9:
Non-executive directors' fees - Audit & Risk Committee: Member
100.00%
0.00%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 1.10:
Non-executive directors' fees - Remuneration Committee: Member
100.00%
0.00%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 1.11:
Non-executive directors' fees - Social, Ethics & Safety Committee: Member
100.00%
0.00%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 1.12:
Non-executive directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Member
100.00%
0.00%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 1.13:
Non-executive directors' fees - Special / ad-hoc meeting attendance fee
100.00%
0.00%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 1.14:
Non-executive directors' fees - Per-trip allowance
100.00%
0.00%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 2: Approval of financial assistance to related or inter-related company
94.97%
5.03%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Special resolution No. 3: General authority to repurchase Company ordinary shares
78.08%
21.92%
88 888 694
84.24%
0.22%
Notes:
- The total issued share capital of AECI is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.
- Percentages of shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of AECI.
- Percentages of shares voted for and against are calculated in relation to the total number of ordinary shares voted in respect of each resolution.
- Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of AECI.
Woodmead, Sandton
27 May 2026
Equity Sponsor: One Capital
Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited