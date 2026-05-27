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WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Stuttgart
27.05.26 | 17:31
6,550 Euro
+0,77 % +0,050
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5506,75017:59
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 17:42 Uhr
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AECI Limited - Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting

AECI Limited - Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 102 nd annual general meeting of shareholders of AECI (AGM) held today, all of the ordinary resolutions and special resolutions proposed at the AGM were approved by the requisite majority of votes.

In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Resolution

Votes cast

Number of shares voted

Percentage of shares voted

Abstentions

For

Against

Ordinary resolution No. 1:

Re-appointment of Deloitte & Touche as the independent external auditor

98.37%

1.63%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Ordinary resolution No. 2:

Re-election of a non-executive director - Mr SA Dawson

99.40%

0.60%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Ordinary resolution No. 3: Confirmation of appointment of an executive director - Mr I Kramer

99.84%

0.16%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Ordinary resolution No. 4.1: Election of Audit & Risk Committee member - Ms AM Roets

99.77%

0.23%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Ordinary resolution No. 4.2: Election of Audit & Risk Committee member - Mr WH Dissinger

99.61%

0.39%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Ordinary resolution No. 4.3: Election of Audit & Risk Committee member - Mr B Mawasha

97.48%

2.52%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Ordinary resolution No. 4.4: Election of Audit & Risk Committee member - Mr J Ndlovu

97.29%

2.71%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Ordinary resolution No. 5.1: Election of Social, Ethics & Safety Committee member - Mr B Mawasha

99.80%

0.20%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Ordinary resolution No. 5.2: Election of Social, Ethics & Safety Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya

99.67%

0.33%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Ordinary resolution 5.3: Election of Social, Ethics & Safety Committee member - Mr WH Dissinger

99.61%

0.39%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Ordinary resolution No. 5.4: Election of Social, Ethics & Safety Committee member - Mr SA Dawson

99.61%

0.39%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Ordinary resolution No. 6.1:Non-binding advisory resolution: Remuneration policy

93.64%

6.36%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Ordinary resolution No. 6.2:Non-binding advisory resolution: Implementation report

93.31%

6.69%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Ordinary resolution No. 7: Directors' authority to implement special and ordinary resolutions

94.97%

5.03%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 1.1: Non-executive directors' fees - Board: Chairman

100.00%

0.00%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 1.2:

Non-executive directors' fees - Board: Lead Independent Director

100.00%

0.00%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 1.3:

Non-executive directors' fees - Board: Non-Executive Director

100.00%

0.00%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 1.4:

Non-executive directors' fees - Audit & Risk Committee: Chairman

100.00%

0.00%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 1.5:

Non-executive directors' fees - Remuneration Committee: Chairman

100.00%

0.00%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 1.6:

Non-executive directors' fees - Social, Ethics & Safety Committee: Chairman

100.00%

0.00%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 1.7:

Non-executive directors' fees - Nominations, Governance & Directors' Affairs Committee: Chairman

100.00%

0.00%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 1.8:

Non-executive directors' fees - Strategy & Investment Committee: Chairman

100.00%

0.00%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 1.9:

Non-executive directors' fees - Audit & Risk Committee: Member

100.00%

0.00%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 1.10:

Non-executive directors' fees - Remuneration Committee: Member

100.00%

0.00%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 1.11:

Non-executive directors' fees - Social, Ethics & Safety Committee: Member

100.00%

0.00%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 1.12:

Non-executive directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Member

100.00%

0.00%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 1.13:

Non-executive directors' fees - Special / ad-hoc meeting attendance fee

100.00%

0.00%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 1.14:

Non-executive directors' fees - Per-trip allowance

100.00%

0.00%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 2: Approval of financial assistance to related or inter-related company

94.97%

5.03%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Special resolution No. 3: General authority to repurchase Company ordinary shares

78.08%

21.92%

88 888 694

84.24%

0.22%

Notes:

- The total issued share capital of AECI is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.

- Percentages of shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of AECI.

- Percentages of shares voted for and against are calculated in relation to the total number of ordinary shares voted in respect of each resolution.

- Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of AECI.

Woodmead, Sandton

27 May 2026

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
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