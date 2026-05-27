AECI Limited - Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 102 nd annual general meeting of shareholders of AECI (AGM) held today, all of the ordinary resolutions and special resolutions proposed at the AGM were approved by the requisite majority of votes.

In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Resolution Votes cast Number of shares voted Percentage of shares voted Abstentions For Against Ordinary resolution No. 1: Re-appointment of Deloitte & Touche as the independent external auditor 98.37% 1.63% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Ordinary resolution No. 2: Re-election of a non-executive director - Mr SA Dawson 99.40% 0.60% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Ordinary resolution No. 3: Confirmation of appointment of an executive director - Mr I Kramer 99.84% 0.16% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Ordinary resolution No. 4.1: Election of Audit & Risk Committee member - Ms AM Roets 99.77% 0.23% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Ordinary resolution No. 4.2: Election of Audit & Risk Committee member - Mr WH Dissinger 99.61% 0.39% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Ordinary resolution No. 4.3: Election of Audit & Risk Committee member - Mr B Mawasha 97.48% 2.52% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Ordinary resolution No. 4.4: Election of Audit & Risk Committee member - Mr J Ndlovu 97.29% 2.71% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Ordinary resolution No. 5.1: Election of Social, Ethics & Safety Committee member - Mr B Mawasha 99.80% 0.20% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Ordinary resolution No. 5.2: Election of Social, Ethics & Safety Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya 99.67% 0.33% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Ordinary resolution 5.3: Election of Social, Ethics & Safety Committee member - Mr WH Dissinger 99.61% 0.39% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Ordinary resolution No. 5.4: Election of Social, Ethics & Safety Committee member - Mr SA Dawson 99.61% 0.39% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Ordinary resolution No. 6.1:Non-binding advisory resolution: Remuneration policy 93.64% 6.36% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Ordinary resolution No. 6.2:Non-binding advisory resolution: Implementation report 93.31% 6.69% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Ordinary resolution No. 7: Directors' authority to implement special and ordinary resolutions 94.97% 5.03% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 1.1: Non-executive directors' fees - Board: Chairman 100.00% 0.00% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 1.2: Non-executive directors' fees - Board: Lead Independent Director 100.00% 0.00% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 1.3: Non-executive directors' fees - Board: Non-Executive Director 100.00% 0.00% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 1.4: Non-executive directors' fees - Audit & Risk Committee: Chairman 100.00% 0.00% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 1.5: Non-executive directors' fees - Remuneration Committee: Chairman 100.00% 0.00% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 1.6: Non-executive directors' fees - Social, Ethics & Safety Committee: Chairman 100.00% 0.00% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 1.7: Non-executive directors' fees - Nominations, Governance & Directors' Affairs Committee: Chairman 100.00% 0.00% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 1.8: Non-executive directors' fees - Strategy & Investment Committee: Chairman 100.00% 0.00% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 1.9: Non-executive directors' fees - Audit & Risk Committee: Member 100.00% 0.00% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 1.10: Non-executive directors' fees - Remuneration Committee: Member 100.00% 0.00% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 1.11: Non-executive directors' fees - Social, Ethics & Safety Committee: Member 100.00% 0.00% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 1.12: Non-executive directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Member 100.00% 0.00% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 1.13: Non-executive directors' fees - Special / ad-hoc meeting attendance fee 100.00% 0.00% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 1.14: Non-executive directors' fees - Per-trip allowance 100.00% 0.00% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 2: Approval of financial assistance to related or inter-related company 94.97% 5.03% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22% Special resolution No. 3: General authority to repurchase Company ordinary shares 78.08% 21.92% 88 888 694 84.24% 0.22%

Notes:

- The total issued share capital of AECI is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.

- Percentages of shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of AECI.

- Percentages of shares voted for and against are calculated in relation to the total number of ordinary shares voted in respect of each resolution.

- Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of AECI.

Woodmead, Sandton

27 May 2026

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited