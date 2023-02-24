Anzeige
WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Stuttgart
24.02.23
08:04 Uhr
8,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4409,12008:51
GlobeNewswire
24.02.2023 | 08:10
232 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: INSIDE INFORMATION: CRAYFISH BIDCO OY IMPROVES ITS TENDER OFFER FOR CAVERION AND HAS ENTERED INTO CONDITIONAL AGREEMENTS TO INCREASE ITS SHAREHOLDING IN CAVERION TO 13.8 PERCENT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR
SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION
ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. 



INSIDE INFORMATION: CRAYFISH BIDCO OY IMPROVES ITS TENDER OFFER FOR CAVERION
AND HAS ENTERED INTO CONDITIONAL AGREEMENTS TO INCREASE ITS SHAREHOLDING IN
CAVERION TO 13.8 PERCENT 



Crayfish BidCo Oy, inside information, 24 February 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (EET)



 -- Crayfish BidCo Oy increases the offer price under its tender offer for
   Caverion to EUR 8.95, representing a 11.9 percent premium compared to the
   cash consideration offered under the amended offer by the Bain Capital led
   consortium, providing a superior alternative to all shareholders of
   Caverion.




 -- The regulatory approval processes are progressing according to plan, and
   the offeror does not anticipate any material substantive issues with
   respect to obtaining any such approvals. To accelerate the merger control
   process further, the offeror has decided to proactively request a partial
   referral of the case to Finland. Thus, if remedies were required at all,
   timely clearance could be obtained by limited targeted local remedies in
   Finland. This is based on an extensive, in-depth substantive analysis of
   the merger control aspects of the transaction based on, among others,
   extensive non-public information, and with the support of highly reputable
   external experts.




 -- Based on this substantive and in-depth analysis and work done to date, the
   offeror continues to expect to obtain all necessary approvals and complete
   the Tender Offer during the third or fourth quarter of 2023, if merger
   control clearance is not received earlier.




 -- As evidence of Triton's strong commitment to the tender offer, Crayfish
   BidCo Oy has agreed to purchase further shares in Caverion, conditional on
   obtaining necessary regulatory approvals for such additional purchases, and
   continues to negotiate potential additional purchases of shares. The
   conditional share purchases already concluded will, once completed,
   increase the shareholding of Crayfish BidCo Oy to approximately 13.8
   percent of all outstanding shares in Caverion (excluding treasury shares).
   The outcome of the pending negotiations concerning potential additional
   share purchases will be announced in due course.




 -- The offeror looks forward to engaging with all shareholders of Caverion to
   deliver the tender offer and is confident that the Board of Directors of
   Caverion will, in evaluating its recommendation, give due regard to their
   fiduciary duties and carefully consider the tender offer based on its
   merits and the best interest of all shareholders of Caverion.




On 10 January 2023, Crayfish BidCo Oy (the "Offeror"), a Finnish private
limited liability company indirectly controlled by the entities comprising
Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), announced a voluntary public cash tender
offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Corporation
("Caverion" or the "Company") that are not held by Caverion or any of its
subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer").
The Offeror has today resolved to increase the offer price under the Tender
Offer to EUR 8.95 in cash for each validly tendered Share. Moreover, the
Offeror has agreed on purchases of further Shares, conditional on obtaining
necessary regulatory approvals for such additional purchases, and continues to
negotiate with certain additional shareholders concerning the potential
purchase of their Shares. 



KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND SUMMARY OF THE IMPROVED TENDER OFFER



 -- The offer price under the Tender Offer is increased to EUR 8.95 in cash for
   each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the "Improved Offer
   Price"), subject to any adjustments as set out in section "The Improved
   Tender Offer in Brief" below.




 -- The Improved Offer Price represents a premium of approximately:

   -- 11.9 percent compared to EUR 8.00, being the previous offer price under
    the Offeror's Tender Offer and the cash consideration offered for each
    Share under the pending voluntary public tender offer for all issued and
    outstanding shares in Caverion by North Holdings 3 Oy, an acquisition
    vehicle controlled by the consortium led by funds managed or advised by
    Bain Capital Private Equity (Europe), LLP, and/or its affiliates ("Bain
    Capital"), announced on 3 November 2022 and amended on 24 January 2023
    (the "Bain Capital Offer");

   -- 5.3 percent compared to EUR 8.50, being the nominal principal amount
    under the debt instrument offered for each issued and outstanding share
    in Caverion as an alternative consideration under the Bain Capital
    Offer, which would become payable nine months after the completion of
    the Bain Capital Offer;

   -- 90.8 percent compared to the closing price (EUR 4.69) of the Caverion
    share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") on
    2 November 2022, the last trading day before the announcement of the
    Bain Capital Offer; and

   -- 90.0 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR
    4.71) of the Caverion share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki
    during the three months ended on 2 November 2022 (inclusive).





 -- The interest component described in the Offeror's announcement release
   concerning the Tender Offer on 10 January 2023 (the "Announcement Release")
   will no longer be offered as part of the Improved Offer Price, as the
   Improved Offer Price is clearly higher than the Offeror's previous offer
   price under the Tender Offer also with the addition of the interest
   component.




 -- With the Improved Offer Price, the Tender Offer values Caverion's total
   equity at approximately EUR 1,221 million (disregarding the 2,447,447
   shares held in treasury by Caverion).




 -- The Offeror has amended its earlier debt and equity financing arrangements
   for the Tender Offer and secured necessary equity and debt financing to
   finance the Tender Offer at completion with the Improved Offer Price and in
   accordance with its terms, including any subsequent mandatory redemption
   proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as
   amended). The Offeror's obligation to complete the Tender Offer is not
   conditional upon availability of financing.




 -- The Offeror strongly believes that with the Improved Offer Price, the
   Tender Offer is a superior alternative to the shareholders of Caverion as
   compared to the Bain Capital Offer. Those shareholders of Caverion who have
   already accepted the Bain Capital Offer, which is set to expire on 28
   February 2023, are advised that should they wish to withdraw their
   acceptance of the Bain Capital Offer, they will need to take action before
   the expiry of the offer period under, and in accordance with the terms and
   conditions of, the Bain Capital Offer.




 -- The Offeror continues to work on the process for obtaining merger control
   clearance for the Tender Offer and has initiated pre-notification
   discussions with the competent merger control authorities. The process is
   progressing as planned, and the Offeror continues to expect that the Tender
   Offer will be completed in the third or fourth quarter of 2023, if merger
   control clearance is not received earlier. To accelerate the merger control
   process further, the Offeror has decided to proactively request a partial
   referral of the case to Finland. Thus, if remedies were required at all,
   timely clearance could be obtained by limited targeted local remedies in
   Finland. The Offeror's views on the merger control aspects of its Tender
   Offer are based on work done to date, an in-depth analysis of the
   underlying facts of the transaction conducted with access to non-public
   information and the assistance of highly reputable merger control experts,
   as well as recent experiences of similar cases. Based on such analysis, the
   Offeror does not anticipate any material substantive issues with respect to
   obtaining merger control clearance. The Offeror does not expect any
   potential remedy requirements that would be material in the context of the
   Tender Offer. For further information, see section "Comments on the Merger
   Control Process" below.




 -- As evidence of Triton's strong commitment to the Tender Offer and
   confidence in its ability to complete the Tender Offer within the estimated
   timeline, the Offeror has agreed to purchase further Shares in Caverion
   from certain shareholders against cash consideration not exceeding the
   Improved Offer Price, conditional on obtaining necessary regulatory
   approvals for such additional purchases (the "Conditional Share
   Purchases"). The Offeror continues to negotiate with certain additional
   shareholders concerning the potential purchase of their Shares. The
   Conditional Share Purchases already concluded will, once completed,
   increase the shareholding of the Offeror to approximately 13.8 percent of
   all outstanding shares in Caverion (excluding treasury shares). The outcome
   of the pending negotiations concerning potential additional share purchases
   will be announced in due course. For further information, see section
   "Conditional Share Purchases" below.




 -- With the exception of the Improved Offer Price and the interest component
   no longer being offered as part of it, all other terms and conditions of
   the Tender Offer remain unchanged. Accordingly, the completion of the
   Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver by the Offeror of
   certain customary conditions set out in the Announcement Release on or
   prior to the Offeror's announcement of the final result of the Tender
   Offer, including without limitation obtaining merger control clearance and
   all other necessary regulatory approvals, and the Offeror having gained
   control of more than 90 percent of the Shares and votes in Caverion.




 -- The Offeror expects to publish a tender offer document (the "Tender Offer
   Document") with detailed information on the Tender Offer on or about 6
   March 2023. The offer period under the Tender Offer is expected to commence
   on or about 7 March 2023 and to initially expire on or about 16 May 2023.




Mikael Aro from Triton comments on the improved Tender Offer:



"Caverion's strong fourth quarter of 2022 results have confirmed and
strengthened our belief in the potential in Caverion that we can help unlock.
The improved offer price of EUR 8.95 per share represents a premium of
approximately 11.9 percent compared to the increased cash offer price of EUR
8.00 from the consortium led by Bain Capital. It is clear that we see more
value in Caverion and strongly believe that our improved tender offer is again
a superior alternative to all shareholders of Caverion and allows them to be
appropriately rewarded for the improvements that Caverion has already
delivered. 



We are surprised by the unsubstantiated statements made by the consortium led
by Bain Capital concerning our tender offer and are pleased to provide
clarifying information in this regard for all shareholders to know the facts.
The matter of fact simply is that we have spent significant resources in terms
of both time and money and continue to do so in pursuing this transaction and
have conviction in our ability to complete our offer and deliver the best value
for all shareholders. We are moving forward with the regulatory approval
process as planned and have initiated pre-notification discussions with the
merger control authorities and continue to expect clearance in the third or
fourth quarter of 2023. To accelerate the merger control process further, we
have decided to proactively request a partial referral of the case to Finland.
Thus, if remedies were required at all, we expect that timely clearance could
be obtained by limited targeted local remedies in Finland alone." 



THE IMPROVED TENDER OFFER IN BRIEF



The Offeror has today resolved to increase the offer price offered in its
Tender Offer. 



The Improved Offer Price



The Improved Offer Price is EUR 8.95 in cash for each Share validly tendered in
the Tender Offer, subject to any adjustments as set out below. The Tender Offer
values Caverion's total equity at approximately EUR 1,221 million (disregarding
the 2,447,447 shares held in treasury by Caverion). 



The Improved Offer Price represents a premium of approximately:

 -- 11.9 percent compared to EUR 8.00, being the previous offer price under the
   Offeror's Tender Offer and the cash consideration offered for each issued
   and outstanding share in Caverion under the Bain Capital Offer;

 -- 5.3 percent compared to EUR 8.50, being the 

nominal principal amount under the debt instrument offered for each issued
   and outstanding share in Caverion as an alternative consideration under the
   Bain Capital Offer, which would become payable nine months after the
   completion of the Bain Capital Offer

;

 -- 29.1 percent compared to the closing price (EUR 6.93) of the Caverion share
   on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on 9 January 2023, the last trading
   day before the date of the Announcement Release;

 -- 90.8 percent compared to the closing price (EUR 4.69) of the Caverion share
   on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on 2 November 2022, the last
   trading day before the announcement of the Bain Capital Offer;

 -- 35.4 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR
   6.61) of the Caverion share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during
   the three months ended on 9 January 2023 (inclusive); and

 -- 90.0 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR
   4.71) of the Caverion share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during
   the three months ended on 2 November 2022 (inclusive).


The interest component described in the Announcement Release will no longer be
offered as part of the Improved Offer Price, as the Improved Offer Price is
clearly higher than the Offeror's previous offer price under the Tender Offer
even with the interest component. 



The Improved Offer Price has been determined based on 136,472,645 issued and
outstanding Shares. Should the Company increase the number of Shares that are
issued and outstanding on the date hereof as a result of a new share issue,
reclassification, stock split (including a reverse split) or any other similar
transaction, or should the Company distribute a dividend or otherwise
distribute funds or any other assets to its shareholders, or if a record date
with respect to any of the foregoing occurs prior to any of the settlements of
the completion trades (whether after the expiry of the offer period or during
or after any subsequent offer period), the Improved Offer Price payable by the
Offeror shall be reduced accordingly on a euro-for-euro basis. Caverion
announced on 9 February 2023, in connection with its financial statements
release, that the Board of Directors of Caverion proposes to the Annual General
Meeting of Caverion to be held on 27 March 2023 that a dividend of EUR 0.20 per
Share would be paid for the year 2022. If Caverion would distribute a dividend
of EUR 0.20 per Share, and the record date for such dividend would occur prior
to the settlement of any of the completion trades of the Tender Offer, the
Improved Offer Price payable for Shares settled after such dividend record date
would be EUR 8.75 per Share. 



The offer period



The offer period under the Tender Offer is expected to commence on or about 7
March 2023 and to initially expire on or about 16 May 2023. Based on currently
available information, the Tender Offer is expected to be completed during the
third or fourth quarter of 2023. 



Subject to applicable laws and the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer,
the Offeror intends to extend the offer period as necessary in order to satisfy
the conditions to completion of the Tender Offer, including the receipt of
merger control clearance. Should a competing public tender offer for shares in
the Company be announced by a third party or should the Bain Capital Offer be
further improved following the publication of this stock exchange release, the
Offeror reserves the right to (i) extend the offer period, (ii) amend the terms
and conditions of the Tender Offer, and (iii) decide, before the expiration of
the competing public tender offer or the Bain Capital Offer, to withdraw the
Tender Offer or let the Tender Offer lapse. 



The detailed terms and conditions of the Tender Offer as well as instructions
on how to accept the Tender Offer will be included in the Tender Offer
Document, which the Offeror expects to publish on or about 6 March 2023. 



Those shareholders of Caverion who have already accepted the Bain Capital
Offer, which is set to expire on 28 February 2023, are advised that should they
wish to withdraw their acceptance of the Bain Capital Offer, they will need to
act before the expiry of the offer period under, and in accordance with the
terms and conditions of, the Bain Capital Offer. 



Financing



The Offeror's obligation to complete the Tender Offer is not conditional upon
availability of financing. The equity and debt commitments given to the Offeror
to finance the Tender Offer at completion, including any subsequent mandatory
redemption proceedings, have been amended to also cover the increased financing
requirement due to the Improved Offer Price. 



Other matters



With the exception of the Improved Offer Price and the interest component no
longer being offered as part of it, all other terms and conditions of the
Tender Offer remain unchanged. Accordingly, the completion of the Tender Offer
is subject to the satisfaction or waiver by the Offeror of certain customary
conditions set out in the Announcement Release on or prior to the Offeror's
announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer, including without
limitation obtaining merger control clearance and all other necessary
regulatory approvals, and the Offeror having gained control of more than 90
percent of the Shares and votes in Caverion. 



The Offeror reserves the right to acquire further Shares before, during and/or
after the offer period (including any extension thereof and any subsequent
offer period) in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise, and currently
intends to continue to seek to do so as soon as possible. 



COMMENTS ON THE MERGER CONTROL PROCESS



The Offeror continues to work on the process for obtaining merger control
clearance for the Tender Offer and has initiated pre-notification discussions
with the competent merger control authorities. The process is progressing as
planned, and the Offeror continues to expect that it will obtain merger control
clearance and complete the Tender Offer during the third or fourth quarter of
2023, if merger control clearance is not received earlier. 



In line with its statutory obligation to secure the prerequisites for the
completion of the Tender Offer, the Offeror has with access to detailed
non-public information and with the assistance of highly reputable merger
control experts carried out a comprehensive substantive merger control
assessment, including an analysis of any overlaps between the businesses of
Caverion on the one hand, and the portfolio companies of Triton as well as
other funds managed by affiliates of Triton (including Assemblin) on the other.
Based on such analysis, the Offeror does not believe that its Tender Offer
raises any material substantive concerns or execution risk from a merger
control clearance perspective. The analysis carried out by the Offeror further
indicates that any detailed competition review will likely be limited to very
few regions in Finland where the local competition authority is experienced and
knowledgeable about the relevant sector based on its recent merger control
decisions. To expedite the approval process, the Offeror has therefore decided
to proactively request a partial referral of the case to Finland following
constructive discussions with both the European Commission and the Finnish
Competition and Consumer Authority. Based on discussions with the authorities,
the Offeror believes that this is the most efficient approach and expects a
quick and efficient process with the European Commission as regards the EU
jurisdictions other than Finland. 



With respect to the timeline for completion of the Tender Offer, the competent
competition authorities are expected to carry out their own analyses of the
substance of the case. As in all transactions of this nature, this will be
conducted in accordance with the prescribed regulatory process and timetable.
The Offeror continues to work on this process and will actively cooperate, and
has initiated pre-notification discussions, with the competent competition
authorities in order to conclude the process as quickly as possible. The
Offeror believes that a partial referral of the case to Finland will allow for
a more efficient process given the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority's
recent experiences in the sector, whereas the process with the European
Commission as regards jurisdictions other than Finland is expected to be
concluded quickly and efficiently. In all, the process is progressing as
planned, and, based on its analysis and work carried out to date, as well as
considering the statutory handling times applicable to merger control clearance
processes, the Offeror continues to expect that it will obtain merger control
clearance and complete the Tender Offer during the third or fourth quarter of
2023, if merger control clearance is not received earlier. 



As noted in the Announcement Release, as part of the process for obtaining
merger control clearance, it is possible that the Offeror would be required to
offer remedies in order to obtain such clearance. Based on its analysis, the
Offeror expects that possible areas requiring remedies, if any, are confined to
very few regions in Finland where the Finnish Competition and Consumer
Authority has a deep knowledge about the sector and the market participants
from recently concluded cases. This will allow for a speedy identification of
possible remedy requirements, if any, and is thereby expected to significantly
speed up the merger control process and to secure timely clearances. Based on
its analysis, the Offeror does not expect any such potential remedy
requirements to be material in the context of the Tender Offer. Moreover, the
Offeror confirms that, in line with its statutory obligation to facilitate the
completion of the Tender Offer it will use its reasonable best efforts to
obtain merger control clearance as soon as possible. 



The Offeror has noted the statements made by Bain Capital with respect to the
process and timeline for obtaining merger control clearance for the Offeror's
Tender Offer. The generic high-level statements made by Bain Capital overlook
the nuanced analysis that is required for the subject matter and are based only
on publicly available information as opposed to any substantive analysis of the
underlying facts and are therefore by necessity speculative in nature.
Similarly, the Offeror considers Bain Capital's selective use of statistical
averages to estimate approval timelines and likelihoods to be distortive in
that it completely overlooks the nuanced analysis of the characteristics and
underlying facts of the case at hand that is required to provide any reliable
estimation of timelines or likely outcomes. It is on this type of detailed
factual analysis and actual work done that the Offeror and its advisers have
based their timing estimates. 



The Offeror would obviously not have expended the significant financial and
other resources required to announce the Tender Offer and acquire a significant
shareholding in Caverion unless it was convinced that it can obtain merger
control clearance and complete the Tender Offer within the estimated timeline.
Having recently gone through similar merger control processes (for example in
relation to Assemblin's acquisition of Fidelix), Triton and its advisers are
very familiar with the process and relevant markets, which further increases
Triton's confidence in a timely conclusion of the pending merger control
clearance process. 



CONDITIONAL SHARE PURCHASES



The Offeror announced on 12 January 2023 that it had acquired in total
13,647,263 Shares amounting to approximately 9.9 percent of all outstanding
shares in Caverion (excluding treasury shares). As further evidence of Triton's
strong commitment to the Tender Offer and confidence in its ability to complete
the Tender Offer within the estimated timeline, the Offeror announced yesterday
that it has initiated negotiations with certain shareholders of Caverion
concerning the potential purchases of their Shares, and hereby announces that
it has, as a result of such negotiations, entered into the Conditional Share
Purchases, whereby the Offeror has agreed to purchase an additional 5,221,791
Shares in aggregate from certain shareholders against cash consideration not
exceeding the Improved Offer Price, conditional on obtaining necessary
regulatory approvals for such additional purchases. The Conditional Share
Purchases already concluded will, once completed, increase the Offeror's
shareholding in Caverion to approximately 13.8 percent of all outstanding
shares (excluding treasury shares). The Offeror continues to negotiate with
certain additional shareholders concerning potential purchases of their Shares
and will announce the outcome of such negotiations in due course. 



ABOUT TRITON



Triton is a leading Northern European investment firm which seeks to contribute
to the building of better businesses for the longer term. Triton and its
executives strive to be agents of positive change towards sustainable
operational improvements and growth. The Triton funds invest in and support the
positive development of businesses headquartered predominantly in Northern
Europe. Triton has a long track record of investing in service businesses, such
as Caverion, across the Nordic and DACH regions. 



INVESTOR AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES



For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Hazén, Communications Professional at Triton

+46 709 483 810

hazen.wp@triton-partners.com



Media contact in Finland:

Niko Vartiainen, Principal Consultant at Tekir

+358 50 529 4299

niko@tekir.fi



More information about the Tender Offer at: superior-offer.com



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN
WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG
KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE
TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT
CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER
TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER
OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA.
INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE
INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR
PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE
UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 



THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION
WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED,
FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING
MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF,
OR BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE
TRANSMISSION, TELEX, TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN
COMMERCE OF, OR ANY FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, AUSTRALIA,
CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. THE TENDER OFFER CANNOT
BE ACCEPTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY
OR FROM WITHIN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH
AFRICA AND ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER RESULTING DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS OR MATERIALS RELATING TO
THE TENDER OFFER ARE NOT BEING MADE AND HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY AN AUTHORISED
PERSON FOR THE PURPOSES OF SECTION 21 OF THE UK FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS
ACT 2000 (THE "FSMA"). THE COMMUNICATION OF THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AND ANY
OTHER DOCUMENTS OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER IS EXEMPT FROM THE
RESTRICTION ON FINANCIAL PROMOTIONS UNDER SECTION 21 OF THE FSMA ON THE BASIS
THAT IT IS A COMMUNICATION BY OR ON BEHALF OF A BODY CORPORATE WHICH RELATES TO
A TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE DAY TO DAY CONTROL OF THE AFFAIRS OF A BODY CORPORATE;
OR TO ACQUIRE 50 PER CENT. OR MORE OF THE VOTING SHARES IN A BODY CORPORATE,
WITHIN ARTICLE 62 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL
PROMOTION) ORDER 2005. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW,
THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION
DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS
ANNOUNCEMENT HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS
OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. 



Information for shareholders of Caverion in the United States



The Tender Offer will be made for the issued and outstanding shares of
Caverion, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure
and procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is being made in reliance on, and
in compliance with, Rule 14d-1(c) under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934,
as amended. The Tender Offer is being made for securities of a non-US company.
The Tender Offer is being made in accordance with the disclosure and procedural
requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Tender Offer
timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing
of payments, which are different from those of the United States. In
particular, any financial information included in this announcement has been
prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland, which
may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of
U.S. companies. 



To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and
its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for
the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time and during
the pendency of the Tender Offer, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer,
directly or indirectly purchase or arrange to purchase Shares or any securities
that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for Shares. These
purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in
private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent information about such
purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such
information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means
reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of Caverion of such
information. In addition, the financial advisers to the Offeror may also engage
in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Caverion, which may
include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities. Any information
about such purchases will be made public in Finland to the extent, and in the
manner required, by Finnish law. 



Neither the United States Securities and Exchange Commission nor any U.S. state
securities commission has approved or disapproved the Tender Offer, passed upon
the merits or fairness of the Tender Offer, or passed any comment upon the
adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the disclosure in relation to the Tender
Offer. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United
States. 



Caverion is organized under the laws of Finland, and the Offeror is organized
under the laws of Finland. Some or all of the officers and directors of the
Offeror and Caverion, respectively, are residents of countries other than the
United States. In addition, most of the assets of the Offeror and Caverion are
located outside the United States. As a result, it may be difficult for U.S.
shareholders to enforce their rights and any claim they may have arising under
the U.S. federal securities laws. U.S. shareholders may not be able to sue a
foreign company or its officers or directors in a foreign court for violations
of the U.S. securities laws, and it may be difficult to compel a foreign
company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgement. 



Forward-looking statements



This stock exchange release contains statements that, to the extent they are
not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking
statements include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections,
objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or
performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions
relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals
relating to financial position, future operations and development, business
strategy and the trends in the industries and the political and legal
environment and other information that is not historical information. In some
instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology,
including the terms "believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in
each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their
very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties
and assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the
predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will
not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of
this stock exchange release. 



Disclaimer



Danske Bank A/S is authorised under Danish banking law. It is subject to
supervision by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. Danske Bank A/S is a
private, limited liability company incorporated in Denmark with its head office
in Copenhagen where it is registered in the Danish Commercial Register under
number 61126228. 



Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is authorised under German Banking Law
(competent authority: European Central Bank). It is subject to supervision by
the European Central Bank and by BaFin, Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory
Authority. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a joint stock corporation
incorporated with limited liability in the Federal Republic of Germany, with
its head office in Frankfurt am Main where it is registered in the Commercial
Register of the District Court under number HRB 30 000. 



Danske Bank A/S (acting via its Finland Branch) and Deutsche Bank
Aktiengesellschaft are acting as financial advisers to the Offeror and no other
person in connection with these materials or their contents. Danske Bank A/S
and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will not be responsible to any person
other than the Offeror for providing any of the protections afforded to clients
of Danske Bank A/S or Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, nor for providing any
advice in relation to any matter referred to in these materials. Without
limiting a person's liability for fraud, neither Danske Bank A/S, Deutsche Bank
Aktiengesellschaft nor any of their affiliates nor any of their respective
directors, officers, representatives, employees, advisers or agents shall have
any liability to any other person (including, without limitation, any
recipient) in connection with the Tender Offer.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.