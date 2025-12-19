Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Summa Defence Plc has completed negotiations on conditional working capital financing

Summa Defence Plc Company announcement, inside information 19 December 2025 at 2:50 pm EET

Summa Defence Plc and its subsidiaries have negotiated conditional working capital financing of more than EUR 5 million. The working capital financing will be drawn in the form of a bond from the key shareholders and a Nordic corporate bank on customary financing terms (average interest rate on financing approximately 5.1%), subject to the fulfilment of the terms and conditions set out in the financing commitments. According to the company's estimate, the negotiated financing solution will strengthen the company's financial position and, if realised, secure Summa Defence Plc's working capital financing for the first half of 2026, as the maturity of the financing solution extends to the third quarter of 2026.

A key condition for financing granted by the corporate bank is that the bonds granted by the owners are realised in at least the same proportion as the bank's financing. Approximately 2/3 of the financing is from the owners and approximately 1/3 from the corporate bank, and the solution, if implemented, will strengthen the company's working capital until the first half of 2026, which is necessary to ensure that the Group's cash position is sufficient for the next two months. One of the owner financiers is the company's related party Meriaura Invest Oy.

In addition, Summa Defence Plc's subsidiaries have secured two guarantee limits, totalling more than EUR 6 million, guaranteed by Finnvera, from Nordic corporate banks to secure the company's commercial prospects and operational growth for 2026. One of the guarantee limits is conditional on the completion of a significant transaction, which the company has announced today in a separate release.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:

Timo Huttunen, interim CEO

Phone: +358 50 517 5508

Email: timo.huttunen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA).

www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 22 55.