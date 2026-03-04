Summa Defence Oyj: Lightspace Technologies has received an order for a new model of high-resolution helmet-mounted Augmented Reality (AR) headset

Summa Defence Plc

Press release on March 4, 2026, at 12:15 EET

Lightspace Technologies SIA, a subsidiary of Summa Defence Plc, is a leading technology company in the field of augmented reality (AR) systems.

Lightspace Technologies has received an order for a new, high-resolution augmented reality headset from a major European defense prime contractor company. The order is valued at EUR 500,000 and deliveries are scheduled for Q2-Q3 2026. This cutting-edge technology promises to deliver next-level situational awareness to overcome the growing complexity on the battlefield.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:

Timo Huttunen, Interim CEO

Tel: +358 50 517 5508

Email: timo.huttunen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA).

www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.