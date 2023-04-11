Hinojosa Packaging Group: Hinojosa strengthens its international projection with a turnover of 820 million euros in 2022

VALENCIA, Spain, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinojosa Packaging Group concluded 2022 with a turnover of 820 million euros, 27% higher than in 2021. The company has maintained its steady growth in recent years, despite the complex global situation, with historical highs in the prices of energy and raw materials and supply problems that affected the entire value chain.

Increasing the optimisation of all company processes and efficient management have been key to deal with this demanding environment.

Hinojosa's goal is to come alongside its customers in their process of growth and respond to their needs, arising from the social trend towards sustainable packaging. This is in addition to its international expansion: in 2022, the company was consolidated in Portugal and France, after securing the purchase and integration of Allard Emballages.

The group's permanent commitment to innovation has also been key: the company has launched new products that expand its already extensive range, such as Foodservice, a new line of 100% recyclable paper-based packaging.

In this respect, the company has received several awards, including the 2022 Liderpack award for the design of a bag-in-box container for liquids.

Moreover, Hinojosa is committed to innovation focused on digital transformation and competitiveness, through talent development programmes and methodologies. FP Dual (vocational training) stands out as a pioneering project in the implementation of a module in graphic arts.

Decarbonisation and the circular economy

For Hinojosa, sustainability is a long-term strategic investment. In the area of decarbonisation, alongside an increase in sales, the company reduced its carbon footprint by 12% last year. Furthermore, in terms of the circular economy, the group achieved a waste recovery rate of over 93%.

Moreover, in 2022 Hinojosa joined the United Nations Global Compact and was awarded a certification for the management model based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) developed by AENOR, as well as the EcoVadis Gold Medal for continuous improvement in the area of sustainability.

More than 75 years innovating and creating value

2022 was a year of celebration for Hinojosa as the group marked its 75th anniversary. Moreover, they presented their renewed value proposition under the slogan "Adding value to what's inside," serving as a reference for the company to address the challenges of the future, with the firm resolve to keep growing with its clients, expanding its range of sustainable products and entering into new markets.

About Hinojosa Packaging Group

Hinojosa is one of the leading companies in the design and manufacturing of sustainable packaging solutions. With more than 75 years of experience, its model is based on the principles of the circular economy.

Due to constant innovation, customer orientation and the pursuit of excellence, the group has seen continuous growth, experiencing a substantial boost in recent years with its commitment to internationalisation. Currently, it has 2,500 employees and 19 production plants across Spain, Portugal, and France, combining the strength of a global group with a local presence.

The commitment and the work of the company is to generate a positive impact wherever it operates, contributing to the common good. It's not just about manufacturing the best packaging, it's about caring for the world around it.

