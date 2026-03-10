Another step in the Group's transformation around the global Winamp brand and in the development of an international ecosystem dedicated to the music industry.

Winamp Group SA (Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels: ALWIN), the company behind the Winamp brand and developing an international ecosystem of platforms and services dedicated to the music industry, today announces the launch of its new corporate website.

Accessible at https://www.winamp-group.com, the new website reflects the Group's identity following the change of name from Llama Group SA to Winamp Group SA and the adoption of the ticker ALWIN on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels.

This launch represents another step in the Group's transformation, now fully structured around the Winamp brand an iconic brand with strong international recognition in the digital music universe.

The website has been designed to provide clear and centralized access to the Group's corporate, legal and regulatory information. It notably includes sections dedicated to governance, financial communications and regulated information, in accordance with the transparency requirements applicable to companies listed on Euronext Growth.

The platform also provides an overview of the Group's activities and its subsidiaries Winamp, Jamendo, Bridger and Hotmix which together contribute to the development of an international ecosystem of platforms and services dedicated to artists, creators and the music industry.

This new website also serves as an international showcase for Winamp Group and aims to facilitate access for investors, partners and music industry stakeholders worldwide to the Group's information and strategy.

"The launch of this new corporate website represents another milestone in the development of Winamp Group,commentedAlexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp Group SA. It reflects our transformation around the Winamp brand and our ambition to build an international ecosystem dedicated to music monetization and value creation. This website strengthens the Group's visibility and provides investors and stakeholders around the world with a clear and structured access point to our corporate information and strategy."

The new corporate website is available at: https://www.winamp-group.com

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

