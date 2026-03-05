Regulatory News:

Winamp Group SA (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN) informs the market of the finalisation of the price protection mechanism provided for under the Share Purchase Agreement signed in 2022 in connection with the disposal of the Radionomy/Targetspot business to Azerion.

In accordance with the contractual provisions, as the conditions triggering the mechanism have been met, the maximum amount of the guarantee had been set, following adjustments made in January 2025, at €6,554,780.95. After deduction of the €1,350,000 prepayment made in January 2025, the final outstanding balance due under this guarantee amounts to €5,204,780.95.

Azerion has exercised its contractual option to settle this guarantee in Azerion shares. The number of shares allocated has been determined in accordance with the contractual provisions.

The proceeds of this guarantee, together with part of the 1,166,606 Azerion shares already held by Winamp Group SA, will be allocated to the repayment of the first instalment of the existing debt owed to its long-term financial partner.

This transaction contributes to the repayment of the first debt instalment, enhances the Group's financial visibility and brings to a definitive close a contractual mechanism arising from the 2022 disposal.

Next Meeting

March 10, 2026 Investor's webinar

