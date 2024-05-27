Anzeige
Montag, 27.05.2024
Silber-Tsunami voraus: Silver Storm als ultimative Investment-Chance!
WKN: A2AADU | ISIN: SE0007871645
PR Newswire
27.05.2024 | 16:36
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kindred Group: The Administrative Court of Appeal reduces Kindred's sanction fee from 2020

SLIEMA, Malta, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Administrative Court of Appeal in Jönköping (Sweden) has today reduced the sanction fee that Kindred Group received in 2020 for bonus rules violations in 2019. The sanction fee of SEK 100 million ordered by the Swedish Gambling Authority (SGA) was reduced by the Administrative Court to SEK 50 million. The Administrative Court of Appeal has now determined to reduce it further to SEK 30 million.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) wholly owned subsidiary, Spooniker Ltd, received a sanction fee of SEK 100 million in 2020 from the SGA for bonus rules violations in 2019. In its decision the SGA held that some of Spooniker's offers, competitions and promotions were to be considered as financial incentives and therefore as bonuses. Kindred immediately changed its offerings following guidance from the SGA.

To obtain judicial guidance on how to interpret the new legislation Kindred appealed the decision to the Administrative Court, which reduced the sanction fee to SEK 50 million. The Administrative Court of Appeal has now further reduced the sanction fee to SEK 30 million.

Kindred is of the opinion that since the rules were vague, opening for different interpretations, the sanction fee should be reduced in its total.

For more information:
Alexander Westrell, Director of Communications
press@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/the-administrative-court-of-appeal-reduces-kindred-s-sanction-fee-from-2020,c3988904

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3988904/2824480.pdf

Press release: Administrative Court of Appeal reduces Kindred's sanction fee from 2020

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-administrative-court-of-appeal-reduces-kindreds-sanction-fee-from-2020-302156112.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
