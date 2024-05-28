Vantage UK launches the fourth episode of The Vantage View on "The Future of the Space Economy"

LONDON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage UK (Vantage Markets), the leading multi-asset broker, proudly announces the release of the highly anticipated fourth episode of The Vantage View, a first-class video series offering sophisticated financial insights and analysis. Produced in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios, the latest instalment, "The Future of the Space Economy" invites viewers to explore the evolution and investment opportunities of the space economy.

Leading the discussion is Simon Gwozdz, CEO & Founder of Equatorial Space Systems, a prominent figure in the space industry. Simon provides insights into the economic landscape of space technology, highlighting the potential for significant returns despite longer maturity periods and the democratisation of space. He envisions a future of accessible space tourism and in-space resource prospecting, expanding exploration boundaries and offering viewers a comprehensive understanding of the sector's potential.

Additionally, the episode unveils compelling projections for the space economy, with the Satellite Data Services Market expected to reach £25.3 billion by 2030 and the Space Mining Market forecasted to hit £12.1 billion by 2037. These figures indicate immense growth potential and lucrative opportunities for investors and stakeholders.

"It is with great pleasure that we introduce the latest episode of The Vantage View, shedding light on the future of the space economy," comments David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK. "Given the ever-evolving nature of the space industry, understanding its dynamics and emerging investment potentials is pivotal for our clients and stakeholders."

To explore the exciting developments and prospects in the space economy, visit The Vantage View .

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage UK transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.co.uk/

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world's leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P

https://www.bloomberg.com/

Risk warning: CFDs and Spread Bets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Bets with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spread Bets work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please seek independent advice if necessary.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422647/1920x1080.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-uk-launches-the-fourth-episode-of-the-vantage-view-on-the-future-of-the-space-economy-302156416.html