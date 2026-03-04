CuriosityStream: Curiosity Stream Celebrates the 100th Episode of "Breakthrough" with a Powerful New Space Exploration Special

"Breakthrough: Telescopes - The Truth is Out There" Premieres March 5

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Curiosity Stream is marking a major milestone with the premiere of the 100th episode of its award-winning original series Breakthrough. Streaming March 5th, Breakthrough: Telescopes - The Truth is Out There launches as part of the company's yearlong celebration of its 10th anniversary as a global factual streaming service.

Since premiering in 2016, Breakthrough has become Curiosity Stream's most successful and enduring franchise. The ongoing series delivers high-impact storytelling that makes complex scientific advances accessible, exploring game-changing developments in physics, astronomy, medicine, archaeology, and beyond. Reflecting Curiosity Stream's global scope, the franchise spotlights discoveries unfolding around the world. Exclusive to Curiosity Stream, the series consistently ranks among the platform's most-watched programs.

The milestone 100th episode turns to one of humanity's most transformative scientific tools. Breakthrough: Telescopes - The Truth is Out There explores how new technologies have turned our entire planet into a telescope, peering deeper into the cosmos and reshaping our understanding of the universe.

The new episode marks a full-circle moment for the franchise, which debuted in 2016 with Breakthrough: Gravitational Waves. The award-winning inaugural episode chronicled humanity's first direct detection of gravitational waves and the dawn of a new era in astronomy. It set the tone for a series built around timely, cutting-edge science storytelling.

"For ten years, Curiosity Stream has championed stories driven by innovation and discovery," said Jorge Franzini, Curiosity's VP of Content and executive producer of the Breakthrough series. "Reaching 100 episodes of Breakthrough is a testament to the power of science storytelling and to audiences around the world who are hungry to understand the forces shaping our future."

Over the years, Breakthrough has delivered some of Curiosity Stream's most talked-about premieres, including Breakthrough: First Pictures of a Black Hole. With exclusive early access to scientists, Curiosity Stream was one of the first media outlets to share the historic 2019 image of the supermassive black hole, pairing the landmark reveal with original animations and firsthand insight from the Event Horizons Telescope team.

Other notable episodes:

As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, the series examined the emerging science behind the virus and went inside frontline labs racing to develop treatments and a vaccine.

With more than a million views, 2020's Breakthrough: Flight of the Dragon, documenting the first human spaceflight from the U.S. in nearly a decade, was, at the time, the most-watched premiere in Curiosity Stream's history.

Breakthrough explored headline-grabbing dinosaur discoveries, including the world's most pristine and complete dinosaur fossil as well as a "mini" T. rex.

The series also covered the world's first net energy-positive fusion reaction, a pivotal step toward the promise of limitless clean energy.

And Breakthrough has stepped into the AI revolution with Breakthrough: Data Center Energy Crisis, exposing how surging power demands from massive server farms are straining the grid and sparking a race to secure our digital future.

Over its run, Breakthrough has garnered industry recognition with award wins and nominations from the Webby Awards, Jackson Wild, and the World Congress of Science's Buzzies, underscoring its impact in science and history storytelling.

Breakthrough: Telescopes - The Truth is Out There premieres March 5, 2026, exclusively on Curiosity Stream, and all 100 episodes are available to explore now.

