Freitag, 20.02.2026
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
CuriosityStream: Curiosity Stream Launches on Amazon Prime Video Channels in Germany

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Curiosity Inc. (Nasdaq:CURI), the global factual media company, today announced that its flagship streamer Curiosity Stream is now available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in Germany. The launch deepens the company's global distribution partnership with Amazon and gives viewers in the German market a seamless new way to subscribe and watch award-winning factual entertainment.

Curiosity Stream's thousands of titles span feature-length documentaries and binge-worthy series exploring topics ranging from scientific breakthroughs and engineering marvels to wildlife adventures, historical discoveries, and future-shaping technologies. Amazon Prime Video Channels lets viewers browse, subscribe, and watch premium add-on services like Curiosity Stream right in the Prime Video environment.

"This launch reflects the continued evolution of viewing habits in Germany, where audiences are increasingly engaging with premium, on-demand entertainment," said Jay Sodha, VP of Partnerships and Business Development at Curiosity. "This is a meaningful milestone in our mission to reach curious audiences everywhere, while expanding our relationship with Amazon globally."

The launch builds on Curiosity's continuous success in Germany as a core market, supported by a growing network of distribution partners. By broadening relationships across subscription apps and channels, Curiosity continues to connect its premium factual programming with highly engaged audiences worldwide.

About CuriosityStream Inc.

CuriosityStream Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity History, Curiosity Animals, Curiosity Explora, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq:CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Gillon
vanessa.gillon@curiositystream.com

SOURCE: CuriosityStream Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/curiosity-stream-launches-on-amazon-prime-video-channels-in-germa-1139168

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
