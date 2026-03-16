CuriosityStream to Participate at the 38th Annual Roth Conference

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / CuriosityStream, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:CURI), a leading global factual entertainment media company, today announced that Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO will be participating in 1x1 meetings at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference:

Event: 38th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 22-24, 2026

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, CA

This year's event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from hundreds of private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment. As always, attendees with receive the true ROTH experience with many social components including networking, entertainment and athletic charity events.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2026Registration

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, acroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About CuriosityStream Inc.

CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq:CURI) is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream is also a leader in high-integrity AI video model training and data licensing, extending the reach and value of its premium library. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity History, Curiosity Animals, Curiosity Explora, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

CuriosityStream Investor Relations

Brett Maas

IR@CuriosityStream.com

SOURCE: CuriosityStream

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/curiositystream-to-participate-at-the-38th-annual-roth-conference-1148001