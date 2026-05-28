CuriosityStream: Curiosity Stream Launches on the Apple TV App in Mexico

Curiosity's Flagship Spanish-Language Offering Now Available

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Curiosity Inc., a leading global factual media company, today announced the launch of Curiosity Stream, on Apple TV channels in Mexico, marking a significant expansion of its international reach.

Viewers in Mexico can now access Curiosity Stream's award-winning documentaries and series in Spanish directly through the Apple TV app, with seamless viewing across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, and other supported devices, including popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com. The launch strengthens Curiosity Stream's presence within the Apple TV ecosystem while unlocking new growth opportunities in a Spanish-speaking market.

Curiosity Stream features a deep library of premium documentary films and series spanning science, history, nature, technology, space, and society. From acclaimed originals to globally recognized titles, the service is designed for lifelong learners and intellectually curious audiences worldwide.

"Expanding Curiosity Stream on Apple TV app in Mexico is an important step in our global growth strategy," said Jay Sodha, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at Curiosity. "Mexico is a dynamic and fast-growing streaming market, and we are proud to offer a fully localized content experience tailored to Spanish-speaking audiences. Our availability within the Apple TV app enhances discoverability, simplifies the viewing experience, and enables us to connect with viewers across Mexico in a meaningful way."

The launch in Mexico marks another milestone in Curiosity Stream's continued global expansion within the Apple TV app, following recent launches in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The service now spans major international markets including the United States, the UK, the Nordics, and additional territories throughout Europe -- highlighting the company's commitment to scalable growth and global audience engagement through high-quality, localized content.

Through Apple TV channels, subscribers can sign up with a single tap and watch directly within the Apple TV app, benefiting from unified billing, personalized recommendations, and a streamlined viewing experience.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. Curiosity is also a leader in high-integrity AI video model training and data licensing, extending the reach and value of its premium library. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity History, Curiosity Animals, Curiosity Explora, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq:CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Gillon

vanessa.gillon@curiositystream.com

SOURCE: CuriosityStream

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/curiosity-stream-launches-on-the-apple-tv-app-in-mexico-1171395