CuriosityStream to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Financial Results on March 11

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / CuriosityStream Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:CURI), a leading global factual entertainment media company, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year end of 2025 on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com. Participants may also dial in toll-free at (877) 407-9716 or International at (201) 493-6779 and reference conference ID 13758750.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com.

About CuriosityStream Inc.

CuriosityStream Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity Explora, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq:CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

CuriosityStream Investor Relations

Brett Maas

IR@CuriosityStream.com

SOURCE: CuriosityStream

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/curiositystream-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2025-financ-1135516