Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA-PME scheme eligible, "Median" or the "Company"), developer of eyonis, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for early cancer diagnosis, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, today confirms its eligibility for the PEA-PME investment scheme, in accordance with the provisions of Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and related articles, as amended by Law No. 2024-537 of June 13, 2024, which sets out the eligibility assessment criteria.

As a result, Median Technologies' shares remain eligible for inclusion in PEA-PME accounts, which, as a reminder, benefit from the same tax advantages as traditional French equity savings plans (PEA).

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260313540175/en/

Contacts:

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Emmanuelle Leygues

VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com



Press MAARC

Bruno Arabian

+33 6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

Nicolas Entz

+33 6 33 67 31 54

nicolas.entz@maarc.fr



Investors SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 85 36 76 81

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com



U.S. media TODD STEIN COMMUNICATIONS

Todd Stein

+1 510.417.0612

todd@toddsteincommunications.com