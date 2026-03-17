DJ Zentra Group plc: Change in Substantial Shareholder Ownership Structure

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Change in Substantial Shareholder Ownership Structure 17-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 March 2026 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra" or "the Company") Change in Substantial Shareholder Ownership Structure Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that its majority shareholder, One Heritage Property Development Limited ("OHPD"), has transferred their entire shareholding in the Company to a new intermediate subsidiary UK holding company (GKU Holdings (UK) Limited). There is no change in the interest or ultimate beneficial ownership. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Ross Andrews Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 Tomas Klaassen Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 Sequence No.: 421178 EQS News ID: 2292066 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GKP LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 Sequence No.: 421181 EQS News ID: 2292150 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)