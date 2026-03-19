MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MindMaze Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Coverage by Baader Bank
Geneva, Switzerland - March 19, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (the Company), a global leader in brain technology and precision neurotherapeutics, today announced that Baader Bank has initiated equity research coverage on the Company's shares.
Baader Bank has initiated coverage with a Buy recommendation and a target price of CHF 1.80 per share. This new coverage complements the existing research coverage provided by Edison Group, which currently values the Company at CHF 3.56 per share.
About MindMaze Therapeutics
For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.
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File: Press release_MindMaze_Coverage Initiation Baader
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|Fax:
|+41 22 545 11 17
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2293948
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2293948 19.03.2026 CET/CEST