MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MindMaze Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Coverage by Baader Bank



19.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MindMaze Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Coverage by Baader Bank Geneva, Switzerland - March 19, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX ) (the Company), a global leader in brain technology and precision neurotherapeutics, today announced that Baader Bank has initiated equity research coverage on the Company's shares. Baader Bank has initiated coverage with a Buy recommendation and a target price of CHF 1.80 per share. This new coverage complements the existing research coverage provided by Edison Group, which currently values the Company at CHF 3.56 per share. About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX ) is a global leader in brain technology, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients with neurological platform-based digital treatments. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to the home-based therapy. The Company's FDA-cleared and CE-marked neurotherapeutics are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson's disease, and other brain disorders. With a commitment to rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com . Media & Investor Contacts

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer

ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com

Media Inquiries:

VSC for MindMaze Therapeutics

mindmazetherapeutics@vsc.com DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, business, economic, financial, regulatory, and competitive factors, as well as the Company's ability to execute its strategy. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional features:



File: Press release_MindMaze_Coverage Initiation Baader





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