The Italian heating solutions provider said its new Nuos Plus S2 Wi-Fi heat pump system offers up to 80% energy savings and a coefficient of performance of up to 3.51.Italy-based heating system manufacturer Ariston has unveiled a new heat pump water heater for residential and light commercial applications. The Nuos Plus S2 Wi-Fi is a compact domestic hot water system that uses ambient air as its primary energy source. "Our new product offers full integration with boilers, hybrid heat pumps and solar," the company said in a statement. "It can ensure up to 80% energy savings compared to conventional ...

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