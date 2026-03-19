In this video, we go behind the scenes at Cereno Scientific's capital markets day, speaking with key stakeholders, including company leadership, industry experts and patients living with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The conversations provide a compelling look at the science, clinical progress and patient need shaping Cereno's mission. The interviews highlight the significant unmet need in rare cardiopulmonary diseases, where many therapies still focus on symptom control rather than tackling the underlying biology. Through insights from key opinion leaders and researchers, the video explores the shift toward disease-modifying treatments in this evolving field. Cereno's leadership team also outlines the company's strategy to develop novel therapies based on epigenetic modulation through HDAC inhibition, targeting vascular remodelling, fibrosis, inflammation and thrombosis. The pipeline ...

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