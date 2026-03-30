In the Green - Premarket Gainers

PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) - up 105% at $3.43 EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) - up 47% at $10.30 Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) - up 37% at $3.11 United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) - up 15% at $605.00 MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) - up 13% at $2.16 Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) - up 12% at $2.70 AleAnna, Inc. (ANNA) - up 9% at $9.35 Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) - up 9% at $3.79 Greenland Energy Company (GLND) - up 8% at $8.94 Roma Green Finance Limited (ROMA) - up 7% at $6.76

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) - down 40% at $16.36 Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) - down 22% at $8.14 Agape ATP Corporation (ATPC) - down 20% at $2.54 ImageneBio, Inc. (IMA) - down 19% at $4.05 Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN) - down 18% at $2.98 System1, Inc. (SST) - down 14% at $2.89 Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited (XNDU) - down 12% at $10.01 Kimball Electronics, Inc. (KE) - down 8% at $22.25 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - down 7% at $136.70 TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (TRUG) - down 5% at $4.24

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX