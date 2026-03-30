Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Martello Gold Project - drilling commencement
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 30
Richmond Hill Resources PLC
("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")
Martello Gold Project - drilling commencement
Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR) announces that, further to the announcement of 17 March 2026, the drilling rig has now arrived at the Martello Gold Project and drilling has commenced.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Richmond Hill Resources
Hamish Harris
|Tel: +44 (0)787958 4153
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Clear Capital Limited (Broker)
Bob Roberts
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080
Further information on the Company can be found on its website at https://richmondhillresources.com/