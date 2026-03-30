Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Martello Gold Project - drilling commencement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 30

Richmond Hill Resources PLC

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")



Martello Gold Project - drilling commencement

Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR) announces that, further to the announcement of 17 March 2026, the drilling rig has now arrived at the Martello Gold Project and drilling has commenced.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Richmond Hill Resources Hamish Harris Tel: +44 (0)787958 4153 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Clear Capital Limited (Broker) Bob Roberts Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at https://richmondhillresources.com/