Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the February Operational Update to Shareholders has been posted to the Company's website and can be accessed via the following link:
February Operational Update
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT LOTUS CREEK, PLEASE CONTACT:
|Kevin Johnson
President & CEO
403-538-8435
Email: info@lotuscreek.ca
|Mitchell Harris
Finance & CFO
403-444-1465
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290809
Source: Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.
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