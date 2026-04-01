Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the February Operational Update to Shareholders has been posted to the Company's website and can be accessed via the following link:

February Operational Update

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290809

Source: Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.