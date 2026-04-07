London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Edison issues report on MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX).

MindMaze Therapeutics is a commercial-stage health technology company pioneering AI-driven digital neurotherapeutic solutions for treatment and recovery after neurological events such as stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI). Its unique, integrated and coordinated platform spans the full continuum of care from acute treatment to at-home recovery, providing differentiation and helping to avert treatment gaps. With US FDA and CE/MDR registrations and a unique US CPT Category III (CAT III) reimbursement for home-based therapy, MindMaze is primed for commercial roll-out across the US and Europe.

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Source: Edison Group