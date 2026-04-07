NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Stemtech Corporation, the global leader and pioneer in stem cell nutrition, secures funding for production of $2.5 Million of Inventory to protect against supply chain interruptions.

(Stemtech Corporation - OTCID:STEK)

"Live Longer - Live Better - Live Younger"

Stemtech announces that we have successfully secured funding to acquire raw materials and components for production of $2.5 million of inventory. This strategic investment, already in hand with purchase orders issued for the first million, is essential for maintaining a steady and sufficient stock of our premium-stem cell nutrition and regenerative science products, which have been integral to our company's mission for over twenty years.

Charles S. Arnold, Stemtech's Chairman and CEO, states "we have received substantial funding to expand inventory production. Our 20 years of experience affirm the vital role our products play in natural human supplementation, particularly in areas related to anti-aging and longevity. These products have proven themselves essential tools for individuals seeking to enhance their health naturally while providing anti-aging effectively. As a company, Stemtech is deeply committed to health and wellness, and we recognize the critical importance of product availability. Over the past year, increased demand for our key core products - including the RCM system with its SR3 stem cell Release , the StemFlo Advanced Circulation product, and MigraStem for stem cell Migration - has occasionally resulted in out-of-stock situations. These interruptions of product availability have been disappointing, not only for our customers but also for our dedicated Stemtech company team, who understand the benefits our products provide in supporting the body's natural regenerative processes".

President and COO, John W. Meyer, says "we want to emphasize the significance of this investment. Having sufficient inventory on hand means that Stemtech can now provide an uninterrupted supply to meet the fast-growing demand for not only our network marketing business (www.stemtech.com) to support our Independent Business Partners (IBPs), but also our growing retail operations. This development enables our customers and partners to have greater confidence in consistently accessing the products they trust and rely upon. We take great pride in our ability to support the health and wellness journeys of so many people worldwide".

Moreover, Alejandro Carrillo, Vice President of Global Operations, has emphasized the operational advantages this funding provides. "With a strong inventory foundation, we are better positioned to successfully expand our reach through retail channels and online platforms, including our recently launched www.StemtechBiosciences.com e-commerce offering. Ensuring product availability across all our markets and beyond is vital as we continue our planned expansion efforts".

Stemtech recognizes the importance of strategic investments like this one, which safeguard our company's ability to deliver excellence while advancing as the pioneer and leader in regenerative science and nutrition. Today, when you ask AI who stands out as the Number 1 stem cell nutrition company, you will see Stemtech as THELEADER - Extraordinary Stemtech .

In 2024, the stem cell industry was $4.6 billion dollars and the estimates are that by 2030, the market will surpass $30 billion dollars.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation is a publicly traded wellness company specializing in stemceuticals - all-natural, plant-based nutritional solutions designed to support the body's natural regenerative processes. Founded in 2018, following the acquisition of the operations from Stemtech International, Inc., (established in 2005), the company has a long history of innovation in stem cell nutrition and wellness science.

From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (supports the body's natural regenerative signaling pathways), StemFlo Advanced (supports circulation and normal cellular communication and tissue support processes), MigraStem (supporting healthy aging and long-term vitality), and OraStem Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Stemtech introduced StemPets in June 2025 - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, currently valued at over $303 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their four-legged furry family members.

For 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the impact of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures, at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

For Investor Relations Information Contact:

CEO Charles S. Arnold

Email: callcharlesarnold@gmail.com

Phone: +1 336-918-0507

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: +1 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/stemtech-secures-inventory-funding-1155348