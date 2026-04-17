In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) - up 77% at $10.39 WeShop Holdings Limited (WSHP) - up 43% at $20.50 Lifezone Metals Limited (LZM) - up 19% at $4.65 Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI) - up 17% at $2.03 Texxon Holding Limited (NPT) - up 16% at $3.75 Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) - up 13% at $17.04 Silicom Ltd. (SILC) - up 11% at $27.77 Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) - up 9% at $122.33 Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) - up 9% at $9.77 Mega Fortune Company Limited (MGRT) - up 6% at $116.17

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Julong Holding Limited (JLHL) - down 28% at $6.91 Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) - down 12% at $4.85 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - down 10% at $96.38 Ridgetech, Inc. (RDGT) - down 9% at $2.18 Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) - down 8% at $13.69 Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) - down 8% at $13.29 Greenland Energy Company (GLND) - down 8% at $7.26 Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) - down 8% at $2.39 PRF Technologies Ltd. (PRFX) - down 7% at $2.49 Bonk, Inc. (BNKK) - down 5% at $2.61

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:55 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX