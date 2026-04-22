In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Axe Compute Inc. (AGPU) - up 144% at $11.93 Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (INBX) - up 30% at $110.00 Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (HCAI) - up 24% at $8.43 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) - up 17% at $4.67 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) - up 16% at $22.55 Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (KYTX) - up 16% at $11.34 POET Technologies Inc. (POET) - up 15% at $11.83 Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) - up 9% at $136.44 Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) - up 8% at $16.59 K-TECH Solutions Company Limited (KMRK) - up 7% at $4.20

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Click Holdings Limited (CLIK) - down 16% at $2.91 Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) - down 15% at $8.05 HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) - down 15% at $2.14 Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) - down 14% at $4.03 eGain Corporation (EGAN) - down 9% at $6.99 Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) - down 9% at $2.78 Alector, Inc. (ALEC) - down 9% at $2.23 Lifezone Metals Limited (LZM) - down 8% at $5.00 Calix, Inc. (CALX) - down 6% at $46.67 Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) - down 6% at $14.87

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX