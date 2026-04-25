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WKN: A4091K | ISIN: US6294442099 | Ticker-Symbol: B1Q
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 13:05
2,520 Euro
+0,60 % +0,015
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4952,52513:04
2,4552,55524.04.
ACCESS Newswire
25.04.2026 19:02 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New to The Street Broadcasts Show #746 Tonight on Bloomberg Television 6:30PM EST Featuring NRx Pharma, Performance Golf, Lost Soldier Oil & Gas, Dr. Lee Gause, and CISO Global

Sponsored Programming Supported by Commercials from Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX), IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC), Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN), and Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 25, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running financial television brands, will air Show #746 tonight on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, reaching millions of households across the U.S., MENA, and Latin America.

This week's episode features a powerful lineup of companies and industry leaders:

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) - Dr. Jonathan C. Javitt, Founder, Chairman & CEO, discusses the company's innovative pipeline and advancements in critical care and neuropsychiatric treatments.

  • Performance Golf - A leading digital golf instruction platform transforming how players improve their game worldwide.

  • Lost Soldier Oil & Gas - Featuring Marc Bruner, sharing insights into energy development strategy, operational growth initiatives, and industry positioning.

  • Dr. Lee Gause - Renowned cosmetic dentist and founder of Smile Design Manhattan, discussing the intersection of art and dentistry and offering perspective on choosing the right path for ambitious young men and women.

  • CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) - A cybersecurity leader addressing enterprise-level digital risk and protection strategies.

The broadcast is further supported by commercial sponsorships from:
Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX) (https://youtu.be/ytbRAhLTAkM?si=NM2XKcFKJDxb90uw),
IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) (https://youtu.be/PPY2CKHMUzE?si=cGwFjidj-1ZRVB1J),
Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) (https://youtu.be/aD3yazNtb1M?si=CD-1Jg7ht6rpxVcH), and
Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) (https://youtu.be/gBzu0SMv2-s?si=MeAV2X8jNhQKD2HL) - each delivering innovative solutions across healthcare, AI, and technology sectors.

New to The Street continues to combine long-form interviews, national television distribution, earned media, and digital amplification-creating one of the most comprehensive platforms for public companies to tell their story.

About New to The Street
New to The Street is a 17-year financial media brand that produces and distributes sponsored programming across Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network, reaching millions of households in the U.S. and internationally. The platform features in-depth interviews with public and private companies, alongside earned media, social media distribution, and iconic outdoor advertising. With one of the largest YouTube audiences in the financial media space, New to The Street delivers unmatched visibility and engagement for its clients.

New to The Street's powerful digital platforms, including its YouTube channel with over 4.51 million subscribers (https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=XQGpjejyvmLTJgkW), as well as its PR distribution partner NewsOut Channel with over 744,000 subscribers (https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=p6OuZrP7lHNEQ71S)

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Head of Communications
New to The Street
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-broadcasts-show-%23746-tonight-on-bloomberg-television-6-30pm-1161224

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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