Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV: STRM) (FSE: L840) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026, which will take place on May 15th and 16th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of Storm Exploration Inc. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:

https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-4/

Storm is looking forward to meeting with new and existing investors at the Deutsche Goldmesse in May.

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on three district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, held in Frankfurt, one of Europe's leading financial centers. The two-day event brings together up to 40 mining companies across various commodities and stages alongside internationally renowned keynote speakers, investors, analysts, and industry experts for presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a platform for mining companies to connect with European institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, retail investors, newsletter writers, and other key participants in the global resource sector.

Source: Soar Financial Partners