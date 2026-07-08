Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Exploration Defines VMS Target at Gold Standard

Sulphide Mineralization, including Chalcopyrite, Discovered at Surface; Land Position Expanded

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) ("Storm" or the "Company") today provides an update on exploration work currently underway at the Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") target on its 100%-owned Gold Standard Project located 60km north of Fort Frances in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Highlights

The Very Low Frequency Electromagnetic (VLF-EM) data confirms that a strong conductor is present 100 m below surface that is coincident with the 5-kilometre-long VTEM anomaly.

Sulphide mineralisation, including chalcopyrite, has been discovered in three separate locations at surface, coincident with the conductivity anomaly (see Figure 1).

The survey data indicates that the conductors strengthen and widen with depth.

Crews have arrived at Gold Standard to complete the VLF-EM survey over the VMS target and commence a systematic surface rock sampling program along the conductor.

An additional 1,672 ha of prospective geology has been staked at Gold Standard (Figure 2).

"The work underway at Gold Standard continues to indicate the potential for a large VMS system on the project," says Bruce Counts, President and CEO of Storm. "We are increasingly excited about the upcoming drill program and the opportunity for a significant discovery."

Mr. Counts continued, "Storm has developed an efficient method of evaluating the VMS target and identifying the most prospective drill locations. VLF-EM has proven to be a rapid, cost-effective method for mapping the conductor, while geochemical results from systematic sampling of sulphide-bearing surface rocks will help identify the most prospective areas along the target's 5-kilometre strike length."

VLF-EM Survey

The Phase 1 VLF-EM survey confirmed that it is an effective tool for mapping the 5-kilometre-long conductivity anomaly identified in airborne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") data. A total of 10 line-kilometres of data were collected at 4 separate locations along the anomaly. Lines were spaced 100m apart and readings taken every 20m.

Interpretation of the VLF-EM data defines multiple, variably dipping, conductive corridors that are coincident with the 5-kilometre-long VTEM anomaly. The survey data indicates that the conductors strengthen and widen at depth and coincide with geological contacts between mafic and felsic volcanic units. In addition, faults interpreted from the VLF-EM and VTEM data may indicate pathways for mineralised fluids as part of a VMS mineralising event.

Four shallow, small-diameter holes were drilled along the conductivity anomaly by Inco in 1969 and 1970. All the holes intersected altered and sheared mafic and ultramafic volcanics with three exhibiting significant disseminated and semi-massive pyrite-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-sphalerite mineralization. Importantly, the VMS target remains untested since none of the historical holes intersected the conductor defined by the VTEM and VLF-EM data.

Prospecting by the VLF-EM crew in the vicinity of the conductor led to the discovery of sulphide mineralization in surface rocks at three locations (Figure 1). Sulphide minerals observed in the field include pyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite. The modest abundance of sulphide mineralisation at surface does not explain the high strength of the conductivity anomaly. It may, however, serve as an indication of mineralisation at depth.

Figure 1 - Image of Sulphide Mineralisation Coincident with Conductivity Anomaly at Gold Standard

Next Steps

The VLF-EM crew has been re-deployed to the Gold Standard project to complete the survey over the VTEM conductivity target. In addition, the crew will conduct systematic sampling of any sulphide mineralization found at surface along the 5-kilometre length of the of the anomaly. The geophysical surveying and prospecting are expected to take three weeks to finish.

Land Tenure and Permitting

The Gold Standard Project is located approximately 60km north of the city of Fort Frances and is accessible by all-weather forestry roads. Eighty single-cell mineral claims covering 1,672 ha of prospective geology have been added to the project. The property now comprises 369 single cell mineral claims covering 7,636 ha. Gold Standard lies within the traditional territory of the Naicatchewenin and Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nations, both with whom Storm has a Memorandum of Understanding. Permitting for drilling at Gold Standard is ongoing.

Figure 2: Image showing New Mineral Claims and VLF-EM Coverage at Gold Standard

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Jo Price, M.Sc., MBA, P. Geo., a Director of Storm Exploration Inc. and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on three district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company's strategic plans, future operations, future work programs and objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.

T: +1 (604) 506-2804

E: bcounts@stormex.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Storm Exploration Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/storm-exploration-defines-vms-target-at-gold-standard-1188012