Knoxville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Clinch Resources Ltd. (TSX: CLCH) ("Clinch" or the "Company"), a metallurgical coal ("met coal") producer with mining assets in West Virginia, today announced that Bobby Gaylor, EVP IR, and Brett Young, CFO, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series taking place on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Fireside Chat will be hosted by Peter Gastreich, Managing Director at Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics:

Critical Minerals Designation: Implications of metallurgical coal's addition to the U.S. critical minerals list and the resulting policy support and strategic advantages for Clinch.

Implications of metallurgical coal's addition to the U.S. critical minerals list and the resulting policy support and strategic advantages for Clinch. Asset Quality & Sewell Seam: Overview of Clinch's Central Appalachian footprint and the unique characteristics of the Sewell seam that drive premium coking coal performance.

Overview of Clinch's Central Appalachian footprint and the unique characteristics of the Sewell seam that drive premium coking coal performance. Production Growth Roadmap: Status of mine development and key operational milestones expected over the next 12 months.

Status of mine development and key operational milestones expected over the next 12 months. Cost Structure & Product Strategy: Drivers of Clinch's competitive cost position and its approach to optimizing product mix across met, specialty, and blending coals.

Drivers of Clinch's competitive cost position and its approach to optimizing product mix across met, specialty, and blending coals. Capital Allocation Priorities: Framework for balancing reinvestment, balance sheet strength, and potential shareholder returns as production scales.

Clinch Resources invites current and prospective investors to join this complimentary event, to learn more about the Company's history and future outlook, by submitting the event registration form, accessible via the following link:

REGISTRATION LINK: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759622&tp_key=99f8e74cb2

About Clinch Resources Ltd.

Clinch Resources Ltd. is a Tennessee-based metallurgical mining company with its corporate office located in Knoxville, Tennessee and operations in West Virginia. The Company will supply high-quality coking coal to steel-based manufacturing facilities both domestically and seaborn for critical global infrastructure. Clinch is currently opening its first two mines.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively referred to hereinafter as, "forward-looking information") are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions, but instead represent only the beliefs of the management of the Company regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Company. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the supply high-quality coking coal to steel-based manufacturing facilities for critical global infrastructure, and the development of the Company's mining projects and path to coal production.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: (i) changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; (ii) changes in applicable laws; (iii) difficulty or inability in complying with extensive government regulation; and (iv) those other risk factors more generally set out in the annual information form available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained or referenced herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294123

Source: Clinch Resources Ltd.