Virbac: Public release of Virbac Annual Report at 31 December 2025.

Public release of Virbac Annual Report at 31 December 2025.

The Group released and filed its 2025 Annual Report with the French "Autorité des marchés financiers", at the ESEF format.

Additionally, the report is attached at the PDF format.

The document is also available on the corporate website, at corporate.virbac.com, under "Investors", "Financial Reports" at the ESEF format and PDF format.

Attachments