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WKN: 874929 | ISIN: FR0000031577 | Ticker-Symbol: V16
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 15:41
380,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRBAC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRBAC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
373,50374,0019:26
373,50374,0019:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 18:46 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Virbac: Public release of Virbac Annual Report at 31 December 2025.

Public release of Virbac Annual Report at 31 December 2025.

The Group released and filed its 2025 Annual Report with the French "Autorité des marchés financiers", at the ESEF format.

Additionally, the report is attached at the PDF format.

The document is also available on the corporate website, at corporate.virbac.com, under "Investors", "Financial Reports" at the ESEF format and PDF format.

Attachments

  • Public release of Virbac Annual Report at 31 December 2025
  • Annual_report_Virbac_2025 (1)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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