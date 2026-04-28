

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (SHECY) reported earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY474.459 billion, or JPY252.49 per share. This compares with JPY534.021 billion, or JPY269.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to JPY2.573 trillion from JPY2.561 trillion last year.



Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY474.459 Bln. vs. JPY534.021 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY252.49 vs. JPY269.28 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.573 Tn vs. JPY2.561 Tn last year.



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