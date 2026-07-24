

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (4063.T, SHECY), a Japanese chemical company, on Friday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the first quarter, net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to 130.83 billion yen from 126.43 billion yen in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 70.24 yen versus 66.45 yen last year.



Operating income jumped to 173.80 billion yen from 166.80 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales increased to 662.42 billion yen from 628.55 billion yen in the previous year.



Further, the company expects to pay an interim dividend of 58 yen per share and a year-end dividend of 58 yen per share, for a total annual dividend of 116 yen per share.



Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year 2027 net sales of 2.70 trillion yen, up 5% from fiscal 2026 and operating income of 700 billion yen, 10.2% up from previous year.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent for the full year 2027 is 525 billion yen, 10.7% up from the previous year, earnings per share are anticipated to be at 286 yen, 13.2% up from fiscal 2026.



Shin-Etsu Chemical closed trading 3.85% lesser at JPY 6,702 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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