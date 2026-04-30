Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
Richmond Hill Resources PLC
("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Richmond Hill Resources
Hamish Harris
Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880
Clear Capital Limited (Broker)
Bob Roberts
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080