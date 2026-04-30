Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

Richmond Hill Resources PLC

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")



Result of AGM

Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

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