EQS-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Other

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus") AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law



30-Apr-2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Amundi Physical Metals plc

(« Issuer »)

Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus")

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

Dublin, 30 April 2026

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 27 April 2026

The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer's registered office, 3rd Floor, Waterloo Exchange, Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, D04 E5W7, Ireland