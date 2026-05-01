

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Marubeni Corporation (MARUY.PK) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY543.852 billion, or JPY330.09 per share. This compares with JPY502.965 billion, or JPY302.51 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to JPY8.266 trillion from JPY7.790 trillion last year.



Marubeni Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY543.852 Bln. vs. JPY502.965 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY330.09 vs. JPY302.51 last year. -Revenue: JPY8.266 Tn vs. JPY7.790 Tn last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News