

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Marubeni Corporation (MARUY.PK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY186.432 billion, or JPY114.08 per share. This compares with JPY154.400 billion, or JPY93.33 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.6% to JPY2.609 trillion from JPY2.164 trillion last year.



Marubeni Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY186.432 Bln. vs. JPY154.400 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY114.08 vs. JPY93.33 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.609 Tn vs. JPY2.164 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 356.75 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 580.000 B



Guidance is Basic EPS



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