

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR200 million, or EUR1.00 per share. This compares with EUR68 million, or EUR0.34 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.4% to EUR4.396 billion from EUR4.905 billion last year.



Continental AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR200 Mln. vs. EUR68 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.00 vs. EUR0.34 last year. -Revenue: EUR4.396 Bln vs. EUR4.905 Bln last year.



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