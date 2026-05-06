The Chinese manufacturer has launched an "Australia specific" variant of its Vertex S+ modules featuring a power output of 515 W and a maximum efficiency of 24.65%. Its lower-voltage design reportedly enables more flexible string sizing, allowing installers to optimize system layouts across a range of inverter configurations. Australia Trina Solar has unveiled a new variant of its Vertex S+ module series, designed to deliver higher output within standard rooftop constraints and tailored for Australia's residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) market. The company said the Australia-specific ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...